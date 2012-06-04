(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of the Dominican-based Banco
Multiple Leon (BML) and its related entity, Valores Leon. A complete list of
rating actions is provided at the end of this press release.
Banco Multiple Leon S.A.'s (BML) ratings reflect its adequate liquidity ratios
as well as its strengthened capital base. The ratings also incorporate the
operational support of its majority shareholder, the Leon family. Nevertheless,
the bank's still volatile asset quality metrics and weak profitability ratios
relative to similarly rated Latin American regional peers (Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings of 'B-' 'B', or 'B+') continue to limit BML's ratings.
Sustained improvements in asset quality metrics and profitability could be
positive for creditworthiness. An unexpected deterioration in asset quality or
profitability that pressures the bank's capital ratios could negatively affect
its ratings.
In the event that BML experiences difficulties, support, while possible, cannot
be relied upon given the Dominican Republic's low credit ratings.
BML's subordinated debt does not contain any equity component according to
Fitch's methodology, as there is no possibility of deferring the interest
payments in case of stress. Today, Fitch upgraded BML's subordinated bond rating
to 'BBB(dom)' from 'BBB-(dom)', in line with its methodology 'Rating Bank
Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' published on Dec. 15, 2011. This
methodology establishes that the difference between the issuer and the hybrid
instrument ratings is only one notch, when hybrids absorb losses only in case of
dissolution or liquidation, after accomplishing all privileged obligations of
the bank.
As a result of a decision to curb the loan portfolio's credit risk due to a less
favorable economic backdrop, the bank increased its investment portfolio with
higher-yielding public securities. Moreover, the bank has been able to retain
and increase a diversified funding base, as well as reduce its reliance on
institutional funding, with a successful expansion in the retail market. At
end-March 2012, cash and marketable securities represented an adequate 51% of
total deposits, money market, and short-term funding.
Even though the bank has improved credit risk controls and cleaned up most of
the legacy problem loans, asset quality metrics remain volatile and lag those of
its domestic and similarly rated regional peers.
Impaired loans declined to 3.54% of total loans at YE 2011, reflecting
significant charge-offs and foreclosed assets, though this improving trend
reversed slightly during the first quarter of 2012 as this ratio reached 3.82%
by end March 2012, in part due to a reduced loan portfolio. However, at 91% loan
loss reserve, coverage of these loans (92.1% at end-March 2012) is low in light
of still important loan concentrations, increased participation in the riskier
retail segment, and regulatory risk ratings. As a result, Fitch expects BML's
asset quality indicators to remain volatile in the near term.
BML's net interest margin has strengthened since 2010, due to the bank's
proactive policy to adequately manage asset and liability interest rates and
maintain lower financial expenses in this rising interest rate environment.
However, provisioning expenses and high overhead costs continue to weigh on the
bank's net income-to-average assets ratio of 1.1% at the end of March 2012,
which remained weak relative to the Dominican market and regional peers.
In Fitch's view, it is likely that profitability ratios will decline slightly in
2012, given results of the first quarter, lower asset growth and the bank's
target of increasing loan loss reserve coverage.
BML's capitalization ratios strengthened in 2011, as the share of Dominican
central bank instruments increased as a proportion of the balance sheet. The
bank's Fitch core capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio increased to 14.23% at
March 31, 2012, from 13.93% at YE 2010, still lower than the market average but
comparable with the median of adequately capitalized banks in the region.
Nevertheless, Fitch believes capitalization could be stronger in light of still
low profitability and volatile asset quality.
Valores Leon's ratings reflect the operational and financial support provided by
BML. In Fitch's view, a clear commercial identification of this entity with BML,
and the reputation risk to which it would be exposed in the case of eventual
troubles at Valores Leon results in a high probability of direct or indirect
support by BML, should it be required. As such, any changes in BML's
creditworthiness would have a direct impact on the ratings of Valores Leon.
As of March 2012, BML ranked fifth out of 15 commercial banks in the Dominican
Republic, with a 5.9% market share by total assets. At the same date, the Leon
family controlled 89.1% of BML, while Darby Probanco Holding L.P. (a subsidiary
of Darby Overseas Investment Inc.) controlled the remaining 10.9%.
Valores Leon initiated operations in 2002. The institution is a broker-dealer
subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Leon (GFL), led by the Leon family, which in turn
controls the largest industrial group in the Dominican Republic, with a
particular focus on the beverage industry.
Considering the aforementioned factors, Fitch has taken the following rating
actions:
Banco Multiple Leon:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B-'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign and local currency rating affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-';
--Support Rating affirmed at 5;
--Long-term National rating affirmed at 'BBB+(dom)'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term National rating affirmed at 'F2(dom)';
--Long-term National subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB(dom)' from 'BBB-(dom)';
--Support Floor affirmed at NF.
Valores Leon
--Long-term National rating affirmed at 'BBB+(dom)'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term National rating affirmed at 'F2(dom)';
--Long-term National senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'BBB+(dom)'.
Additional information is available at www.fitchdominicana.com and
www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the
issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the
ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Aug. 16, 2010;
--'2012 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic', Dec. 19, 2011.
(New York Ratings Team)