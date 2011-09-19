(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it changed its
principal stability fund ratings (PSFRs) on the State Street Institutional Treasury
Money Market Portfolio and the State Street Institutional Treasury Money Market Fund
- Institutional to 'AAAm' from 'AAAm-G'. SSgA Funds Management Inc. manages both of
these funds.
We are removing the 'G' from all of our PSFRs by Nov. 1, 2011. We applied the
'G' when a fund's portfolio consisted primarily of direct U.S. government
securities. As proposed in our new criteria, we're making this change because
of the limited use of the 'G' and the potential for misinterpretation of what
the 'G' signifies (i.e., strength within a particular rating category). For
more information about the PSFR criteria, see "Methodology: Principal
Stability Fund Ratings," published June 8, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Methodology: Eliminating The 'G' From Principal Stability Fund
Ratings, June 14, 2011
-- Methodology: Principal Stability Fund Ratings, June 8, 2011
Primary Credit Analyst: Ruth Shaw, New York (1) 212-438-1410;
ruth_shaw@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Joel C Friedman, New York (1) 212-438-5043;
joel_friedman@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings Team)