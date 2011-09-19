(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it changed its principal stability fund ratings (PSFRs) on the State Street Institutional Treasury Money Market Portfolio and the State Street Institutional Treasury Money Market Fund - Institutional to 'AAAm' from 'AAAm-G'. SSgA Funds Management Inc. manages both of these funds. We are removing the 'G' from all of our PSFRs by Nov. 1, 2011. We applied the 'G' when a fund's portfolio consisted primarily of direct U.S. government securities. As proposed in our new criteria, we're making this change because of the limited use of the 'G' and the potential for misinterpretation of what the 'G' signifies (i.e., strength within a particular rating category). For more information about the PSFR criteria, see "Methodology: Principal Stability Fund Ratings," published June 8, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Methodology: Eliminating The 'G' From Principal Stability Fund Ratings, June 14, 2011

-- Methodology: Principal Stability Fund Ratings, June 8, 2011 Primary Credit Analyst: Ruth Shaw, New York (1) 212-438-1410;

