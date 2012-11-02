Nov 2 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the following Comal
Independent School District, Texas' (the district) bonds:
--$158.04 million unlimited tax (ULT) refunding bonds, series 2012A.
The rating is based on a guaranty provided by the Texas Permanent School Fund,
whose bond guaranty program is rated 'AAA' by Fitch.
In addition, Fitch assigns an underlying 'AA' rating to the series 2012A bonds.
The bonds are expected to price via negotiation the week of Nov. 5. Proceeds
will be used to refund certain outstanding bonds for interest cost savings.
Fitch also affirms its 'AA' underlying rating on approximately $518 million in
outstanding district ULT bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The 2012A bonds and outstanding bonds (except for series 2009 building bonds)
carry the Texas PSF guaranty. The bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem
tax pledge levied against all taxable property within the district.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION: Strong financial management, conservative budgeting,
and a history of operating surpluses have produced significant operating
reserves and liquidity.
STRONG & GROWING ECONOMY: Assessed valuation has appreciated significantly over
the past five fiscal years due to continuing residential growth of the greater
San Antonio-New Braunfels area.
POSITIVE SOCIOECONOMIC PICTURE: Residents' income levels and tax base wealth are
above average, while employment continues to grow.
CAPITAL NEEDS PERSIST: Enrollment gains have required the addition of
significant new facility capacity over the past five years. Although growth has
moderated, capital needs will continue into the foreseeable future.
ELEVATED DEBT BURDEN: Key debt ratios are above average and amortization is
slow. Future debt plans will likely keep debt levels high. The district
currently retains adequate debt margin under the state's tax rate cap for new
debt issuance.
CREDIT PROFILE
GROWING SUBURBAN DISTRICT
This fast-growth district is located approximately 20 miles north of San Antonio
and serves a predominantly rural 585-square-mile area primarily in Comal County,
extending into portions of Kendall, Hays, Guadalupe, and Bexar counties. Fiscal
2013 enrollment of 18,566 is up 4.7% from the prior year, which slightly exceeds
the preceding 4% five-year annual average growth rate. The district's most
recent demographic study indicates that even modest near-term growth will likely
pressure capacity at several campuses in the next two to five years.
The district benefits from its proximity to San Antonio and Austin, as roughly
two-thirds of its working population commutes to these labor markets. Comal
County's August unemployment rate improved year-over-year to a relatively low
5.4% from 6.2%, benefiting from a strong 2.9% gain in total employment during
this period. The unemployment rate is below the state's 7.0% and national 8.2%
rate. Individual income levels, as measured by per capita money income, are
above average at 136% of the state and 124% of national averages. Per capita
market value is a high $129,000.
District TAV growth continues, though at a slower pace than the double-digit
growth rate seen prior to fiscal 2010. TAV was essentially flat from fiscal
years 2010-2012 but climbed 3.3% in fiscal 2013. The district is considered
property wealthy for the purposes of state funding. Management projects modest
TAV growth over the near term given ongoing residential and commercial
construction, which Fitch views as reasonable based on review of economic data.
The prospects for continued growth are also bolstered by the district's
proximity to San Antonio, land availability, and transportation infrastructure.
STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE
District finances are soundly managed and fund balances and liquidity provide a
good fiscal cushion. The district posted operating surpluses after transfers in
each fiscal year from 2006-2010 ranging from $1 million - $16.6 million,
increasing general fund reserves to a strong $56 million or 44% of spending at
the close of fiscal 2010. A positive operating margin in fiscal 2011, aided by
receipt of $2.9 million of one-time federal aid, 2011 further bolstered
reserves, from which the district transferred $30 million to fund ongoing
capital improvements in advance of a future bond program. The residual
unrestricted portion of general fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned,
and unassigned per GASB 54) equaled a still robust $31.4 million or 24.3% of
spending (excluding one-time transfers out).
Management offset acute state funding cuts ($18 million in formula-driven
revenue lost over the 2012-13 fiscal biennium) with cost reductions -- via
attrition savings, foregoing staff raises, and increasing to class-size ratios
-- as well as gains in attendance-based revenue. Management presently expects to
conclude fiscal 2012 with a $2.8 million increase to available fund balance
after transfers, which Fitch considers likely based on review of unaudited
financial statements.
The fiscal 2013 budget was balanced, again benefiting from revenue gained from
attendance growth, while providing raises to staff and adding 15 new staff to a
new elementary school. Multi-year financial forecasts beyond 2013 show continued
positive operating results. Management intends to replenish the portion of
general fund reserves appropriated for capital improvements ($30 million in
fiscal 2011) with future bond proceeds, returning unassigned fund balance to
above the district's 25% policy floor.
ELEVATED DEBT BURDEN & SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL NEEDS
Debt levels are above average, though similar to many rapid growth districts in
the state, at $6,633 per capita and 5.1% of market value (MV). This debt
calculation includes the currently accreted value of outstanding capital
appreciation bonds (CABs). The maximum annual debt service burden on the budget
consumes a high 23% of fiscal 2011 general fund and debt service expenditures.
The current offering is a refunding for level interest cost savings to be taken
over the life of the bonds. Officials anticipate seeking voter authorization of
additional debt as early as fall 2013 in the range of $180 million - $245
million to fund new campuses. The issuance would increase debt ratios and the
debt service tax rate over the near term. Forecasts that assume reasonable
continuation of TAV and enrollment growth project the debt service tax rate to
remain below the state's $0.50 test for new money debt issuance, preserving some
debt capacity.
AFFORDABLE PENSION & OPEB
Pension benefits and OPEB are provided through the Teacher Retirement System of
Texas (TRS), a cost-sharing multiple employer plan. The district's annual
required contribution for each benefit plan is set by state law and are
relatively minimal, as most risks and costs are the liability of the state along
with participating employees. The district's combined ARC for pension and OPEB
totaled a nominal 1.5% of fiscal 2011 general fund expenditures.