Overview -- The economic risks under which French banks operate have increased in our view, leaving them moderately more exposed to the potential of a more protracted recession in the eurozone. -- On Oct. 25, 2012, we revised our outlook on Credit Foncier et Communal d'Alsace et de Lorraine-Banque (CFCAL-Banque) to negative from stable, and affirmed our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term ratings. -- Our negative outlook on CFCAL-Banque factors in the possibility of an increase in France's banking industry risks. Rating Action As previously announced on Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to negative from stable its outlook on French bank Credit Foncier et Communal d'Alsace et de Lorraine-Banque (CFCAL-Banque). The long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings were affirmed at 'A/A-1'. Rationale The outlook revision on CFCAL-Banque reflects our view that we could potentially downgrade the bank if we considered that the industry risk for France's banking sector had substantially increased (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published Oct. 25, 2012). Our ratings on CFCAL-Banque factor in the consolidated analysis of the Credit Foncier et Communal d'Alsace et de Lorraine group (CFCAL; not rated). We base our ratings on CFCAL-Banque on our 'a-' anchor for banks operating in France, which is unchanged, and our view of the bank's "weak" business position, "very strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "below average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. We assess CFCAL-Banque's SACP at 'bbb'. The long-term rating on the bank stands three notches above its SACP. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and our economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our 'a-' anchor for CFCAL-Banque, as a commercial bank operating only in the Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+), is based on an economic risk score of '3' and an industry risk score of '2', on a scale of 1-10 ('1' is the lowest risk and '10' is the highest). Although we did not change our industry risk score for banking in France, we think industry risk could rise in the near term because competition in the domestic market could intensify and funding conditions could remain volatile (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published Oct. 25, 2012). A revision of the industry risk score of France to '3' from '2' would push CFCAL-Banque's anchor down to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. We consider CFCAL's business position to be "weak" because it operates only in France and its generation of operating revenue from a single niche business: multipurpose mortgage lending--essentially restructured loans to individuals. With about EUR1.0 billion on its loan book, CFCAL's market share in French retail banking is marginal. We expect that CFCAL's cooperation with its parent, Credit Mutuel Arkea (Group Arkea; A+/Negative/A-1), will generate additional--albeit moderate--additional business volumes starting in 2012, but likely not to an extent that would positively affect our assessment of CFCAL's overall business position in the next 18-24 months. We believe that CFCAL's corporate strategy is coherent and predictable over time, and focused on strengthening and expanding its historical core business. Management's risk appetite is low, in our opinion. Because of its small size, however, CFCAL is, in our view, exposed to a key-man risk, stemming from its concentration of business expertise among a reduced number of staff. We assess CFCAL's capital and earnings as "very strong." This factors in CFCAL's resilient earnings generation coupled with sustained and strong capitalization. Our opinion is based primarily on our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for CFCAL. Our revised economic risk score for France has led us to lower the projected RAC ratio before adjustment for diversification to about 21% by year-end 2014, which remains very strong (see "Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 6, 2010). CFCAL's earnings are of good quality, in our view. We believe that CFCAL has strong earnings capacity, supported by low volatility in revenues and high operational efficiency. Our revised economic score on France does not alter our view of CFCAL's risk position as "moderate." CFCAL has a customer focus on a somewhat riskier-than-average clientele base and structural vulnerability to property assets given its mortgage lending activity. We believe that CFCAL's strong expertise and prudent coverage will limit the potential for rising credit risk. We expect credit risk charges to deteriorate somewhat from historically low levels. Our ratings still factor in cost of risk in a range of 30-55 basis points (bps) in the coming 18-24 months, compared with 25 bps in 2011. We consider CFCAL's funding to be "below average" and its liquidity position "adequate." Its full reliance on wholesale funding and low diversification primarily explain a lower-than-industry norm funding assessment. Through its 100%-owned subsidiary, Credit Foncier et Communal d'Alsace et de Lorraine - Societe de Credit Foncier (CFCAL-SCF; not rated), CFCAL can issue French covered bonds ("obligations foncieres") and other privileged bonds. However, CFCAL's small size prevents CFCAL-SCF from achieving critical mass and limits its market access. Consequently, we view the support of Group Arkea as key to hedge CFCAL's liquidity risk. The long-term rating on the bank stands three notches above its SACP to reflect the likelihood of extraordinary support from parent Group Arkea, according to our group methodology for rating banks. We view CFCAL-Banque as a subsidiary of strategic importance for Group Arkea. Outlook Our negative outlook on CFCAL-Banque factors in the possibility of an increase in France's banking industry risks. While the anchor for banks operating in the country remains at 'a-', if we revise our assessment of industry risk for France to '3' from '2', we would revise the anchor to 'bbb+'. This would result in a downward revision of CFCAL-Banque's SACP to 'bbb-' from 'bbb' currently. The outlook on our ratings on CFCAL's parent, Group Arkea, is also negative. If our ratings on CFCAL-Banque were not themselves vulnerable to a revision of the anchor, they would be subject to the negative outlook on Group Arkea. This is because our criteria do not allow a subsidiary of strategic importance to be rated at the same level as its parent, and because CFCAL already stands one notch below Group Arkea. We expect that CFCAL will remain a strategic subsidiary of Arkea. This implies sustainable liquidity support from Arkea to CFCAL, as well as continuity in CFCAL's business and strategy and additional--albeit modest--loan production stemming from Arkea's network. A revision of our assessment of CFCAL's status within Arkea to a less strategic position would also lead to a downgrade of CFCAL-Banque, but it is not our expectation at this stage. An upgrade of CFCAL-Banque appears unlikely at this stage. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 SACP bbb Anchor a- Business Position Weak (-2) Capital and Earnings Very strong (2) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Below average and adequate (-1) Support +3 GRE Support 0 Group Support +3 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 