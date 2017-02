Nov 2 - Fitch Ratings has taken various conforming rating actions on enhanced municipal bonds corresponding to actions taken on their associated enhancement providers or underlying bonds. Long-term ratings on enhanced municipal bonds may be higher than those of their enhancement providers as discussed in Fitch's 'Dual-Party Pay Criteria for Long-Term Ratings on LOC-Supported U.S. Public Finance Bonds', dated March 9, 2012. Short-term ratings on enhanced municipal bonds may be lower than those of their liquidity providers, as discussed in Fitch's 'Rating Guidelines for Variable-Rate Demand Obligations Issued with External Liquidity Support', dated Feb. 1, 2012. Fitch has affirmed the ratings on the following bonds and revised the Rating Outlooks to Positive from Stable: --California Infrastructure & Economic Development Bank (Westside Waldorf School) variable-rate demand revenue bonds series 2006 (LOC: California Bank & Trust) at'BBB-/F3'; --California Statewide Communities Development Authority (Santos, L.L.C.) variable-rate demand industrial development revenue bonds series 2004A (LOC: California Bank & Trust) at 'BBB-/F3'; --Henderson County Industrial Facilities & Pollution Control Financing Authority (NC) (American Coating Technologies, Inc.) variable-rate demand notes series 1998 (LOC: Huntington National Bank) at 'BBB+/F2'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria' (Feb. 28, 2012); --'Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds' (June 20, 2012); --'Rating Guidelines for Variable-Rate Demand Obligations Issued with External Liquidity Support' (Feb. 1, 2012); --'Dual-Party Pay Criteria For Long-Term Ratings on LOC-Supported U.S. Public Finance Bonds' (March 9, 2012); --'Rating Guidelines for Commercial Paper Note Programs Issued with External Support' (March 19, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds Rating Guidelines for Variable-Rate Demand Obligations Issued with External Liquidity Support Dual-Party Pay Criteria for Long-Term Ratings on LOC-Supported U.S. Public Finance Bonds Rating Guidelines for Commercial Paper Note Programs Issued with External Support