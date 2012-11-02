Nov 2 - Fitch Ratings affirms its 'AAA' rating on the following Colorado
Water Resources and Power Development Authority (CWRPDA) outstanding debt:
--$317.2 million senior lien clean water revenue bonds;
--$95.1 million wastewater revolving fund refunding revenue
bonds;
--$161.8 million senior lien drinking water revenue bonds;
--$17.4 million subordinate lien drinking water revenue bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The senior lien clean water and drinking water program bonds are secured by loan
repayments, interest earnings and reserves funds, which are derived from federal
grants and state match amounts.
The subordinate lien bonds are secured by moneys released from the senior lien,
including excess loan repayments, interest earnings and de-allocated reserves
after senior debt service is paid.
The wastewater revolving fund refunding revenue bonds are on parity with the
subordinate lien clean water revenue bonds.
The senior and subordinate lien ratings are the same due to the structural
enhancement of the program.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG FINANCIAL STRUCTURE: Fitch's cash flow modeling demonstrates that the
state revolving fund (SRF) program can continue to pay bond debt service even
with portfolio loan defaults of 100.0% (the default tolerance rate) over any
four-year period. This is in excess of Fitch's 'AAA' liability default hurdle of
45.5% as produced using Fitch's Portfolio Stress Calculator PSC), which is
derived based on overall pool credit quality as measured by the rating of
underlying borrowers, size, loan term, and concentration.
POOL CHARACTERISTICS: Fitch estimates that approximately 64% of CWRPDA's
borrowers are small, non-rated entities. Nevertheless, underlying loan
provisions are strong with virtually all loan principal secured by water and/or
wastewater revenue pledges or general obligation pledges. Overall pool strength
is reflected by the fact that there has not been a default in the program in the
past 17 years.
CROSS-COLLATERALIZATION ENHANCES PROGRAM: The drinking water SRF (DWSRF) and
clean water SRF (CWSRF) are cross-collateralized with one another, which allows
shortfalls in one fund to be covered by surpluses in the other.
CREDIT PROFILE
The combined CWRPDA revolving fund loan pool is currently composed of 196
obligors. There is a low-to-moderate degree of concentration, with the top 10
borrowers accounting for approximately 30% of the loan pool. Single obligor
concentration is also low-to-moderate, with the cities of Englewood and Glenwood
each representing approximately 4.0% of the total pledged loan pool.
STRUCTURAL CHARACTERISTICS
In the event that loan repayments and investment earnings are insufficient to
meet debt service, the matching accounts (funded by federal CWSRF and DWSRF
capitalization grants and state matching funds) will be used to cover the
deficiency. Reserve requirements vary by series, but in aggregate totaled $259.6
million as of June 1, 2012, or approximately 43% of bonds outstanding. As the
loans/bonds amortize reserves are released from each series' dedicated reserve
account to surplus accounts so that remaining reserves for each series typically
equal about 30%-35% of bond principal outstanding.
Surplus accounts provide additional security by establishing the pool mechanism
that allows for the separate CWSRF and DWSRF to supply the other with available
funds to cure loan defaults and meet timely bond debt service payments. After
meeting deficiencies on senior lien bonds, surplus funds may flow to
subordinated bonds and bonds of the other SRF before becoming available to make
or secure new loans
INVESTMENT PRACTICES
Approximately 69% of reserve funds are currently invested in repurchase
agreements with eligible counterparties (subject to minimum rating
requirements). Cases in which minimum rating requirements are not met require
such counterparties to post additional collateral in excess of 100%
(requirements vary based on each series but currently average 114%). The
remaining 31% of reserve funds include U.S. Treasury securities in the form of
State and Local Government Series, the state's investment pool, and the Federal
Home Loan Bank. As the repurchase agreements mature, the program is purchasing
other eligible securities.
LOAN UNDERWRITING AND MONITORING
CWRPDA maintains a formal underwriting process, which involves loan applications
being submitted by borrowers and internal credit analysis conducted by CWRPDA
staff. The analysis includes a review of the borrowers' general, economic and
financial information, utility system data, sources of debt repayment and
detailed project information. CWRPDA's financial committee makes a
recommendation of funding to the full board. The full board votes on the
approval on the loan funding recommendation. The authority annually reviews each
borrower's system rate covenants and financial information. There are a group of
smaller borrowers that are tracked more frequently.
FLOW OF FUNDS
Loans are funded through bond proceeds. Loan repayments, reserves held in
matching accounts and investment earnings are dedicated to bond debt service
payments. Currently, interest earned from reserve investments helps to provide
the 30% interest subsidy for borrowers.
Funds are de-allocated from reserve accounts into surplus accounts as bonds
amortize. As permitted by federal law, the surplus account of each SRF is
cross-collateralized with the other. If not needed for this purpose, reserves
are recycled to make or secure new loans.
Bond debt service payments are due semiannually on March 1 and Sept. 1,
beginning on March 1, 2012. Excess moneys are released (deallocated) to
non-pledged equity after the Sept. 1 payment.
MANAGEMENT
Established in 1981, CWRPDA has a strong record in managing Colorado's CWSRF,
DWSRF, and small water supply project programs. CWRPDA, Colorado Department of
Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and Colorado Department of Local Affairs
(DOLA) share responsibility for administering the state's SRF programs through
an interagency arrangement typical for SRFs nationwide. A nine-member board of
directors, consisting of gubernatorial appointees subject to state senate
confirmation, governs the CWRPDA.
CWRPDA provides loans for approved projects, purchases and refinances debt,
provides for bond debt service payments, and covers SRF administrative costs.
CDPHE establishes eligibility lists for SRF loans and examines technical aspects
of particular projects, while DOLA executes detailed analyses of local financial
needs and credit quality. An interagency committee reviews loan applications
before execution.
