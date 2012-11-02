Nov 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned on Oct. 30, 2012 its 'BB-' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to Cincinnati-based Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBI)'s proposed $200 million revolving credit facility due 2017. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. CBI will be refinancing its existing $210 million revolving credit facility due 2014. In addition, we expect the company to repay all or a portion of its 7% senior notes due 2015, and a portion of other senior notes, with proceeds from the $500 million stand-alone debt financing at subsidiary, CyrusOne Inc. We do not expect any changes to the issue-level or recovery ratings on existing senior secured or unsecured notes as a result of the potential debt repayment. The borrower under the proposed senior secured revolving credit facility is CBI. The facilities are guaranteed by all direct and indirect domestic subsidiaries, excluding unrestricted subsidiaries related to CyrusOne Inc. The credit facility is structurally junior to obligations at the subsidiaries, including the unsecured notes at CBI's wholly owned incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) subsidiary Cincinnati Bell Telephone Co., as well as the receivables financing facility at wholly owned subsidiary Cincinnati Bell Funding LLC. RATINGS LIST Cincinnati Bell Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- New Ratings Cincinnati Bell Inc. $200 mil revolver due 2017 BB- Recovery rating 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.