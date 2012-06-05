(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 5 - Please join Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday, June, 5, 2012, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time for an interactive, live video Webcast and Q&A on major trends in power project finance.

Topics include:

-- What do record low natural gas prices mean for the financial health of power projects?

-- Fizzling out or ramping up: what are the prospects for renewables in the U.S.?

-- Lending trends in the project finance market: will Basel III and other banking regulations lead to more rating requests for projects?

-- Solar securitization--what problem does it solve?

Standard & Poor's speakers will include:

-- Anne Selting--Director, Analytical Manager, Infrastructure & Renewables Team, Utilities & Infrastructure Practice

-- Grace Drinker-- Associate Director, Infrastructure & Renewables Team, Utilities & Infrastructure Practice

-- Trevor D'Olier-Lees--Associate Director, Infrastructure & Renewables Team, Utilities & Infrastructure Practice

-- Aneesh Prabhu-Director, Midstream Energy & Merchant Power, Utilities & Infrastructure Practice

Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.