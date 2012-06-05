Nikkei edges up in light trading on U.S. holiday
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares eked out small gains on Monday in a choppy session marked by low volumes as investors stayed on the sidelines with the U.S. markets closed for a holiday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 5 - Please join Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday, June, 5, 2012, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time for an interactive, live video Webcast and Q&A on major trends in power project finance.
Topics include:
-- What do record low natural gas prices mean for the financial health of power projects?
-- Fizzling out or ramping up: what are the prospects for renewables in the U.S.?
-- Lending trends in the project finance market: will Basel III and other banking regulations lead to more rating requests for projects?
-- Solar securitization--what problem does it solve?
Standard & Poor's speakers will include:
-- Anne Selting--Director, Analytical Manager, Infrastructure & Renewables Team, Utilities & Infrastructure Practice
-- Grace Drinker-- Associate Director, Infrastructure & Renewables Team, Utilities & Infrastructure Practice
-- Trevor D'Olier-Lees--Associate Director, Infrastructure & Renewables Team, Utilities & Infrastructure Practice
-- Aneesh Prabhu-Director, Midstream Energy & Merchant Power, Utilities & Infrastructure Practice
To register for the Webcast, see the below URL. Registration is complimentary. here jsp&eventid=465635&sessionid=1&key=82947A309F003C7033DAEEE97A66296B&sourcepage= register Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)
