(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 5 - Fitch Ratings assigns a 'BBB-' rating to the following Indiana Finance Authority Midwestern disaster relief revenue bonds, series 2012A (Ohio Valley Electric Corporation Project): --$76,800,000 5% term bonds due June 1, 2032; --$123,200,000 5% term bonds due June 1, 2039. The bonds are senior unsecured obligations of Ohio Valley Electric Corporation (OVEC) and OVEC is solely responsible for the debt service and repayment of the bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Funds will be used by OVEC to complete environmental upgrades at its Clifty Creek Generating Station in Indiana. OVEC owns approximately 2,400 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired generation capacity in Ohio and Indiana. OVEC is a sponsor owned generation company that sells electricity to its sponsors under a long-term inter-company power agreement (ICPA). The sponsors, comprised of investment grade utilities, captive generation affiliates of utility holding companies, and power cooperatives, are responsible to compensate OVEC for its operating and capital costs, including debt service under the ICPA which extends until 2040. OVEC's ratings reflect the underlying performance obligations of its sponsors under the ICPA. KEY RATING DRIVERS --The financial strength of OVEC's sponsors; --The contractual obligation of the sponsors under the ICPA to purchase power and compensate OVEC for operating and capital costs; --Favorable generation cost profile--OVEC's plants are low in the dispatch curve; --A $1.4 billion environmental upgrade program at its power plants is in its final stages; --Extension of the ICPA to 2040 from 2026; --Uncertain or emerging environmental rules and regulations. As a low-cost power provider to its sponsors, OVEC's power prices are based on a formula that includes all direct production costs as well as soft costs including debt service. Consequently, OVEC does not bear market risks such as pricing, volumetric, or commodity risks. Contractual performance by the sponsors is critical to OVEC's ratings. Fitch rates, or considers all the sponsoring companies to be investment grade. Payment by the sponsors to OVEC, in turn, are frequently recoverable from their customers through the state utility regulatory mechanism under which sponsors operate, effectively rate basing OVEC's assets. American Electric Power Co., Inc. (AEP; 'BBB' IDR, Stable Outlook) through subsidiaries is the largest shareholder in OVEC with an approximately 43% interest. AEP provides key managerial and operational support to OVEC including coal procurement and transportation. Fitch considers AEP's role favorably in the OVEC rating. OVEC is in the final stages of a $1.4 billion capital investment program at its power plants consisting of environmental upgrades including installation of Flue Gas Desulfurization units. Environmental upgrades at the Kyger Creek plant are complete. OVEC expects Clifty Creek environmental upgrades to be complete and in commercial service by the second quarter of 2013 CREDIT CONCERNS --Uncertainty regarding environmental rules and regulations and timing and implementation; --OVEC's plants began commercial operation in 1955 making them among the oldest base load plants in service; --Higher operating costs from environmental compliance. Implementation of the Environmental Protection Agency's Cross States Air Pollution Rule (CSAPR), originally scheduled for Jan. 1, 2012, has been delayed. OVEC should be well positioned to meet the more stringent environmental rules, when and if, they are implemented. The Stable Outlook reflects sufficient liquidity. OVEC extended the maturity of its $275 million revolving line of credit to 2015. OVEC receives semi-monthly payments from its sponsors for energy and demand charges which minimizes working capital requirements. Additionally, the operating strength of OVEC's generating assets lowers the unit cost of electricity and helps sponsors receive electricity at a competitive price. OVEC's generating facilities are well placed on the dispatch curve enhancing their capacity and utilization factors. OVEC is a generating company that is owned by 14 sponsoring companies. The sponsors are severally responsible for OVEC's expenses including debt service. The creditworthiness of the sponsors serves as the primary basis of OVEC's ratings. OVEC is located in Ohio and owns 2,400MW of nameplate coal-fired generation capacity. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.