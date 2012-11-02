Overview -- Russian insurer Ingosstrakh has acquired the remaining shares in Bank Soyuz from the Russian Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA), becoming the bank's full owner. We consider the bank to be a nonstrategic subsidiary of Ingosstrakh as our criteria define this term. -- We are affirming our 'B/C' global credit ratings and 'ruA-' national scale ratings on Bank Soyuz. -- The rating includes one notch of uplift for the likelihood of support for the bank from Ingosstrakh in case of need. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the DIA will continue its funding support for Bank Soyuz, although Ingosstrakh has not yet articulated its strategy for the bank. Rating Action On Nov. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings and 'ruA-' Russia national scale rating on Bank Soyuz. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating affirmation follows the announcement of Russia-based Ingosstrakh Insurance Co. (BBB-/Stable/--) on Oct. 24, that it had acquired 50% plus one voting share of Bank Soyuz from the Russian Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA), gaining full control of the bank. The deal cost Ingosstrakh Russian ruble (RUB) 2,815 billion (about $90 million). Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Bank Soyuz on the bank's 'bb' anchor, "moderate" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The long-term global credit rating on Bank Soyuz is one notch higher than the stand-alone credit profile (SACP), reflecting our view of the potential for extraordinary support for the bank from Ingosstrakh. We believe that Ingosstrakh is capable of providing additional support to Bank Soyuz if needed. We classify Bank Soyuz as a nonstrategic subsidiary of Ingosstrakh as our criteria define this term, mainly because the degree of integration and business cooperation between the two entities has so far been limited. Nevertheless, we note that Bank Soyuz: -- Represents about 30% of Ingosstrakh's capital, -- Operates in geographic regions that are integral to the overall group strategy, -- Has benefited from the group in the past, and -- Is unlikely to be sold over the next 18 to 24 months. We therefore still believe, in accordance with our criteria, that Ingosstrakh would likely support Bank Soyuz, essentially to protect its investment. We have added one notch of uplift to the SACP of 'b-' to reflect this potential extraordinary support. This replaces the notch of uplift previously incorporated into the rating that reflected Bank Soyuz's financial recovery status under the administration of the DIA. However, we still believe that oversight from the DIA will continue, considering the significant amount of funding from the DIA, representing more than 30% of the bank's liabilities as of Sept. 30, 2012. Bank Soyuz is a small-to-midsize Russian bank whose assets totaled RUB71.6 billion (about $2.5 billion) on Sept. 30, 2012. Ingosstrakh, Bank Soyuz's new owner, reported gross premiums written of RUB57.6 billion (about $1.9 billion) for 2011 and is the third largest non-life insurer in Russia. Its two main shareholders are Russian industrialist Oleg Deripaska, who controls 60% of Ingosstrakh directly and through his holding company Basic Element, and minority shareholder PPF Beta Ltd. (38.5%), which is owned by PPF Investments and Italy-based Assicurazioni Generali SpA (A/Watch Neg/--). Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that the DIA will continue its funding support for Bank Soyuz, although Ingosstrakh has not yet articulated its strategy for the bank. Although the bank's strategic repositioning is still uncertain, we believe the risks are mitigated by what we consider to be Ingosstrakh's marginally positive management and corporate strategy and the DIA's likely continued oversight of the bank. We believe the bank's capitalization could weaken in the event of significant asset growth, but we anticipate the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments for diversification remaining higher than 4% over the next two years. In our view, Bank Soyuz should be able to accumulate sufficient resources to repay its loans from the DIA in the future. We could downgrade Bank Soyuz if Ingosstrakh showed a lower commitment to the bank than we currently anticipate, leading us to reevaluate our view on the likelihood of group support. A negative rating action could also occur if growth of the bank's risk assets greatly outpaced internal capital generation and the RAC ratio consequently fell to lower than 3%, or if liquidity came under pressure. We could raise the ratings if Bank Soyuz managed to improve its asset quality to that of peers or demonstrated the capacity to build up its capitalization, with the RAC ratio sustainably exceeding 5%. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating B/Stable/C SACP b- Anchor bb Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Weak (-1) Risk Position Weak (-2) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support +1 GRE Support 0 Group Support +1 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Russian Insurer Ingosstrakh 'BBB-/ruAA+' Ratings Affirmed On Acquisition Of Bank Soyuz; Outlook Stable, Nov. 2, 2012 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 -- "here 5612636&rev_id=3&sid=1027262&sind=A&", Sept. 14, 2009 -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Bank Soyuz Counterparty Credit Rating B/Stable/C Russia National Scale ruA-/--/-- Certificate Of Deposit B/C Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 