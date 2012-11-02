(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We are revising our outlook on the County of Essex to positive from stable. -- We are also affirming our 'AA-' long-term issuer credit rating on the county. -- In addition, we are assigning our 'AA-' senior unsecured debt rating to the county. -- The outlook revision reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that, in the next two years, Essex's financial risk profile will remain healthy, with very positive liquidity and strong operating performance and potentially modest after-capital deficits. -- In part, the rating reflects our view of the county's robust liquidity, strong budgetary performance, and adequate budget flexibility. Rating Action On Nov. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the County of Essex, in the Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+), to positive from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AA-' long-term issuer credit rating on the county. Standard & Poor's also assigned its 'AA-' senior unsecured debt rating to Essex. The outlook revision reflects our view of Essex's sustained very positive liquidity and strong budgetary performance. Rationale The ratings on Essex reflect Standard & Poor's view of the county's robust liquidity, strong budgetary performance, and adequate budget flexibility. Offsetting these factors somewhat are our views of an economy with limited-but-increasing diversification, and rising consolidated debt levels. We believe Essex's robust liquidity bolsters its credit profile and has resulted in it maintaining its net creditor status for many years. At fiscal year-end 2011 (Dec. 31), free cash and liquid assets of almost C$70 million represented about 64.2% of operating expenses and exceeded 25x debt service (all figures Standard & Poor's-adjusted). We expect that liquidity levels will remain very positive over the next two years. We believe that Essex has a track record of strong operating performance and after-capital performance. At year-end 2011, the county's operating surplus was 13.3% of operating revenues and its balance after capital expenditures was an 8.4% surplus. We believe that the operating surplus will remain near its current level during our two-year outlook horizon. Essex's after capital balance has been positive in all but one year in the past five. In 2011, its capital expenditures (C$13.8 million) were about half of the amounts it typically spent in each of the previous four years (the five-year average was C$23.3 million). We believe the county's after-capital balance will return to its trend level while remaining strong. This could result in a return to a slightly negative balance during the next two years. In our opinion, Essex has adequate budgetary flexibility, with 80% of operating revenue coming from modifiable revenue sources. The county's budgetary performance is average among its domestic peers, although the expected decrease in grants from upper levels of governments from levels of the past could moderately constrain its budgetary flexibility. A recent 2.26% increase in the residential tax will offset Essex's budgetary pressures somewhat, particularly for capital financing. We believe the Essex's per capita GDP is below the provincial level of C$47,770 due to some concentration in lower value-added employment as the county's economy is fairly concentrated within the manufacturing and agricultural sectors. This had a negative impact on Essex's economy during the recession and also prompted it to explore means to diversify its economy. Nevertheless, we are encouraged by the county's attempts at economic diversification as well as the fall in the region's unemployment rate. We expect the economy to increase during our two-year outlook horizon through economic diversification and growing employment. Essex's consolidated debt burden (which includes debt at the lower-tier level) is forecast to increase in the next two years. We expect that stand-alone debt will remain below 30% of operating revenue, which we consider to be moderate. However, we believe that the consolidated debt burden will continue its rise, remaining above 60%. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our expectation that, in the next two years, the economy continues to expand and diversify and that Essex will continue to produce stable operating results with operating balances greater than 5% of operating revenues. Moreover, Standard & Poor's also expects no material increase in the county's debt. A dramatic decrease in revenues or a major economic deterioration could lead us to revise the outlook to stable. Conversely, a continuation of the current financial and economic trends during our outlook horizon could result in an upward ratings revision. Related Criteria And Research Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 Rating List Outlook Revised To Positive To From Essex (County of) Issuer credit rating AA-/Positive/-- AA-/Stable/-- Rating Assigned Senior unsecured debt AA- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)