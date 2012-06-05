UPDATE 1-Japan's JX says cuts crude refining target due to "problem"
* JX says problems with secondary units at multiple refineries
June 5 Brennand Energia SA (BESA), Brennand Investimentos SA: * Moodys assigns a3.br corporate family ratings to besa and bisa; outlook
stable * Rpt-moodys assigns a3.br corporate family ratings to besa and bisa; outlook
stable
* JX says problems with secondary units at multiple refineries
QUITO, Feb 20 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was within striking distance of winning the first round of Ecuador's presidential election on Monday, as the Andean country's electoral body counted ballots late into the night.
* Fed's Mester talks rate hikes at start of busy week for speeches