(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 5 - Banks leaving the group of globally systemically important banks (G-SIBs) will maintain good levels of capitalisation, Fitch Ratings says. This will be important if they are to improve their credit ratings and maintain access to the funding markets without depending on extraordinary state support. Whether on the G-SIB list or not, we expect banks to target capitalisation in line with peers'. A bank may be downgraded below peers if it is unable to bolster and maintain capitalisation in line with its peer group. Our capital analysis uses Fitch core capital as its primary measure, which is similar to Basel III Core Tier 1 capital. Commerzbank, Lloyds Banking Group and Dexia have left the G-SIB group. Commerzbank and Lloyds are both shrinking and increasingly focused on domestic operations. We expect that the domestically systemically important banks' (D-SIBs) framework being finalised by the Basel Committee will apply to these two banks and is likely to require similar capital buffers to those for G-SIBs. Dexia has undergone several rounds of restructuring and is being gradually dismantled. Its ratings reflect the state backing from which Fitch expects it will continue to benefit until its wind-down is complete. Both the new joiners to the G-SIB list, BBVA and Standard Chartered, have global operations and strong capitalisation (fully-loaded Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 of 10.6% at Standard Chartered at end-June 2012 and expected to be slightly above 9% at BBVA), so the imposition of a 1% buffer should be reasonably manageable. We believe operational implications could be more significant, arising from the increased monitoring and resolution planning requirement, although these may well be imposed by national regulators anyway. G-SIBs are required to hold additional capital buffers ranging from 1% to 3.5% above the 7% Basel III minimum. None of the 28 G-SIBs on the updated list has been designated the 3.5% bucket. However, Fitch observes that the large global banks are now targeting fully-loaded Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratios of at least 10%, which sets a benchmark for others. Banks around the world, inside and outside the G-SIB group, continue to improve their capitalisation. Together with Basel III, market and peer pressure, the G-SIB capital surcharges will ensure that safe capital buffers are built and maintained. However, we expect returns on equity to run at a lower level for banks than they have historically as a result of the heightened capital buffers. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)