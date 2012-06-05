BRIEF-Pixium Vision FY revenue falls to 2.5 million euros
* FY operating loss 12.5 million euros ($13.26 million) versus loss of 15.7 million euros year ago
June 5 John Deere Canada Funding Inc, Deere & Co (DE.N): * Moodys assigns ratings to mtn program of john Deere Canada funding inc and
note issuance of Deere & Company * Rpt-moodys assigns ratings to mtn program of john deere canada funding inc
and note issuance of deere & company
* FY operating loss 12.5 million euros ($13.26 million) versus loss of 15.7 million euros year ago
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares eked out small gains on Monday in a choppy session marked by low volumes as investors stayed on the sidelines with the U.S. markets closed for a holiday.
* Inside secure announces strong 2016 results following completion of strategic transformation