Nov 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services announced on Nov. 1, 2012 that it withdrew its 'AAf' fund credit quality rating and 'S1' volatility rating on the Palm Beach County Investment Portfolio at the request of the fund's investment adviser, Clerk & Comptroller, Palm Beach County. The fund was within our 'AAf/S1' criteria at the time of the withdrawal. As of today, we will no longer undertake monthly surveillance of the fund.