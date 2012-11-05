Overview -- We understand that U.K.-based security services firm G4S PLC has not lost contracts in the short term, or stopped winning new ones, despite its underperformance during the London 2012 Olympics. -- Nevertheless, the results of the company's review of its approach to risk analysis for significant contracts has weakened our view of the company's strong business risk profile. -- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term ratings on G4S to 'BBB-/A-3' and removing them from CreditWatch negative. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that G4S will continue to deliver consistent organic revenue and operating profit growth and cash flow generation despite the short-term one-off costs related to the London 2012 Olympics contract. Rating Action On Nov. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on U.K.-based security services company G4S PLC (G4S) to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2' and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications where we placed them on July 20, 2012. At the same time, we lowered to 'BBB-' our issue rating on G4S' GBP350 million senior unsecured notes due in 2019, and EUR600 million senior unsecured notes due in 2017, issued by G4S International PLC and guaranteed by G4S. Rationale The downgrade and removal from CreditWatch negative reflect our view that the success of the steps G4S' board has taken to improve the risk evaluation process of significant contracts will only be demonstrated over the medium term. Costs associated with the provision of extra military and police personnel, and the financial loss associated with the Olympics contract will weigh on the already weak credit metrics for 2012. The shortfalls associated with the contract has caused us to reassess the company's business risk profile, although we continue to assess the business risk profile as "strong," as our criteria define the term. The externally conducted board-sponsored review of G4S' risk evaluation process raised several areas of concern over the company's approach to the risk analysis of significant contracts. Primarily, the review highlighted a series of project management and project execution shortcomings. While steps have been taken to rectify the situation, we believe it will take time before complete solutions can be successfully implemented. We believe there is a risk that the findings may not address sufficiently the areas of concern raised by the review. Corporate governance problems and concern about the company's reputation in the future because of the high-profile nature of the Olympics have weakened our view of the company's business risk profile. Despite this, we continue to assess G4S' business risk profile as "strong" given its significant market leading positions, scale, and strong geographic, customer, and product diversity. Liquidity Our short-term rating on G4S is 'A-3'. We classify G4S' liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. We consider that the financial loss on the Olympics contract will have a temporary impact on liquidity, and we forecast that sources should exceed uses by about 1.7x in 2012 and 2.3x in 2013. We forecast that liquidity sources will be about GBP1.9 billion in 2012 and over GBP1.3 billion in 2013, including: -- Surplus cash of GBP300 million as of July 1, 2012, and GBP220 million in 2013, excluding GBP100 million in cash tied to operations; -- At the end of June the company had around GBP710 million of undrawn committed facilities which we anticipate will continue into 2013; -- FFO of about GBP370 million in 2012 and GBP420 million in 2013; and -- Issuance under the Euro Medium-Term Note Program of GBP500 million (EUR600 million) in May 2012. We estimate that G4S' liquidity needs in 2012 will be GBP1.1 billion in 2012 and less than GBP0.6 billion in 2013, consisting of: -- An increase in working capital and capital expenditure (capex) of about GBP220 million in 2012 and GBP180 million in 2013; -- Our forecast of acquisition spending and dividends of about GBP330 million in 2012 and GBP380 million in 2013; and -- Repayment under a revolving credit facility (RCF) of GBP500 million in 2012. Additionally, we consider that if G4S' EBITDA were to decline by 30%, sources of liquidity would continue to exceed uses. We also view the significant headroom under the financial covenant in G4S' debt documentation and solid relationships with its banks as liquidity supports. In our opinion, G4S has a satisfactory standing in credit markets and prudent financial risk management. These factors contribute to our assessment of G4S' liquidity as "strong." The company's primary liquidity source is a GBP1.1 billion RCF maturing in 2016, and it has no significant medium-term maturities. G4S' RCF and two U.S. private placements are subject to a financial covenant, whereby noncompliance may lead to an acceleration of the maturity dates. We anticipate that G4S will maintain comfortable headroom under this covenant. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that G4S will continue to deliver consistent organic revenue and operating profit growth and cash flow generation despite short-term one-off costs related to the London 2012 Olympics contract. Although the company's underperformance during the London 2012 Olympics was high profile, G4S continues to win new and extend existing contracts. We consider adjusted FFO to debt between 20% and 25% to be commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating given our view of the company's strong business risk profile. A negative rating action could arise from a failure to win new contracts, an inability to retain existing contracts, a reduction in adjusted FFO to debt to below 20%, or an increase in debt levels so that adjusted debt to EBITDA rose above 4x. A significantly higher penalty or loss on the Olympics contract than has already been provisioned for could also lead us to consider a negative rating action. We see upside rating potential as limited in the near term given our expectations for credit metrics. Related Criteria And Research -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Revises Key Ratios Used In Global Corporate Ratings Analysis, Dec. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List CreditWatch Action To From G4S PLC Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 Senior Unsecured Debt BBB- BBB/Watch Neg G4S International Finance PLC Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB- BBB/Watch/Neg *Guaranteed by G4S PLC. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.