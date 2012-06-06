(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of XLIT Ltd. (XL, a Cayman Islands subsidiary of XL Group plc) and its property/casualty (re)insurance subsidiaries, including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for XL at 'BBB+', and the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of its core operating companies at 'A'. A full rating list is shown below. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of XL's ratings reflects the company's solid capitalization, reasonable financial leverage and stable competitive position. The ratings also reflect anticipated challenges in the overall competitive but generally improving property/casualty market rate environment, recent earnings volatility, and the potential drag from the remaining runoff life business. XL posted net earnings of $177 million in the first quarter of 2012, improved from net losses of $227 million in the first quarter of 2011 and $475 million for full year 2011. This improvement was the result of reduced catastrophe losses thus far in 2012, as full-year 2011 results included $761 million of catastrophe losses from the Japanese and New Zealand earthquakes, Thailand floods, Australian floods, U.S. tornado activity, Hurricane Irene, and Tropical Storm Lee. Full-year 2011 results also included a fourth quarter $429 million goodwill impairment charge in the insurance segment. Excluding the impact of catastrophes (1.5 points) and favorable reserve development (6.0 points), XL's combined ratio for the first quarter of 2012 was 99.8%, down slightly from 100.9% on a comparable basis for the first three months of 2011. This compares to 98.5% and 96.3% for full years 2011 and 2010, respectively. The deterioration in 2011 was primarily driven by higher large-loss activity in the insurance segment's energy, property and marine business, while first quarter 2012 was hit by a single large marine loss for the Costa Concordia cruise ship event that impacted both the insurance and reinsurance segments. XL continues to maintain reasonable financial leverage with an equity credit-adjusted financial leverage ratio (excluding accumulated other comprehensive income on fixed maturities) of 13.6% at March 31, 2012, down from 17.8% at Dec. 31, 2011, as $600 million of debt was repaid at maturity in January 2012. XL's capital position has improved thus far in 2012, with shareholders' equity of $11.1 billion at March 31, 2012, up from $10.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2011. XL's competitive position remains stable, with total property/casualty net premiums written up 14.5% thus far in 2012 following growth of 8.7% in 2011 and 5.4% in 2010, with both of XL's insurance and reinsurance segments experiencing premium growth. The increases are due to targeted new business growth, strong mid-to-upper-80% retentions at historical levels across all lines of business, the recapture of some of the previously lost business, and the generally improving rate environment. The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include consistent underwriting profitability in line with higher rated peers, overall flat to favorable loss reserve development, financial leverage maintained below 20%, run-rate operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend coverage of at least 5x, and continued strong capitalization of the insurance subsidiaries. The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include significant charges for reserves, investments, or runoff business that affect equity and the capitalization of the insurance subsidiaries, financial leverage ratio maintained above 25% or debt plus preferred equity to total capital above 30% and future earnings that are significantly below industry levels. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: XLIT Ltd. --IDR at 'BBB+'; --$600 million 5.25% senior notes due 2014 at 'BBB'; --$400 million 5.75% senior notes due 2021 at 'BBB'; --$350 million 6.375% senior notes due 2024 at 'BBB'; --$325 million 6.25% senior notes due 2027 at 'BBB'; --$345 million series D preference ordinary shares at 'BB+'; --$1,000 million 6.375% series E preference ordinary shares at 'BB+'. XL Capital Finance (Europe) PLC --IDR at 'BBB+'. Fitch has also affirmed at 'A' the IFS ratings of the following XL (re)insurance subsidiaries with a Stable Outlook: --XL Insurance (Bermuda) Ltd; --XL Re Ltd; --XL Insurance Switzerland; --XL Re Latin America Ltd; --XL Insurance Company Limited; --XL Insurance America, Inc.; --XL Reinsurance America Inc.; --XL Re Europe Limited; --XL Insurance Company of New York, Inc.; --XL Specialty Insurance Company; --Indian Harbor Insurance Company; --Greenwich Insurance Company; --XL Select Insurance Company. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)