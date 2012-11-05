Overview -- Concentration in serving mortgage lenders as well as the operational and business risks that attend management's strategy of growth through acquisitions partly offset rating strengths. -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions has strong, high quality earnings and management's 'asset light' strategy entails minimal balance sheet risk. -- We're assigning our 'B+' long-term counterparty credit rating to Altisource Portfolio Solutions. We're also assigning an issue rating of 'BB-', with a recovery rating of '2', to Altisource Solutions S.a.r.l.'s $200 million senior secured debt issue. -- The outlook is stable. Management's investment in expanding three business lines while divesting two subsidiaries could temper earnings and entail considerable operational risk. Rating Action On Nov. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' long-term counterparty credit rating to Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (Altisource; NASDAQ: ASPS). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned an issue-level rating of 'BB-', with a recovery rating of '2', to Altisource Solutions S.a.r.l.'s $200 million senior secured debt issue. The debt is guaranteed by Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Rationale Our ratings on Altisource Portfolio Solutions reflect the firm's concentration in serving the cyclical mortgage industry and customer concentration with respect to the firm's former parent, Ocwen Financial Corp. (B/Stable/--). We believe management's investment in expanding three business lines while divesting two subsidiaries could temper earnings and entail operational risks. Positive rating factors include strong, high-quality earnings, a strategy of operating with minimal balance sheet risk, and a solid funding base. Altisource provides services that are typically outsourced by mortgage originators and mortgage servicers. Most services offered by Altisource have focused on real estate holdings that are delinquent or in foreclosure, but other elements such as origination services and the firm's new rental asset services initiative should buttress earnings throughout the mortgage cycle. Altisource has been profitable in every quarter since going public on both an accrual and operating cash basis. We expect that the firm will remain exposed to the vicissitudes of mortgage cycles, but we view its recurring earnings as high quality. In addition, we believe management's strategy of not supporting market sensitive assets (such as loans or mortgage servicing rights, MSRs) mitigates its exposure to fluctuating mortgage origination and servicing markets. Altisource is based in Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, but serves mostly U.S. customers through three segments: -- Mortgage Services, which provides asset management, residential property valuation, closing and insurance, default management, and origination services; -- Financial Services, which provides asset recovery and customer relationship management services; and -- Technology Services, which provides information technology infrastructure services and vendor management and mortgage servicing software. Ocwen, the firm's former parent and largest customer, has historically pursued new and different lines of business and has made frequent changes to the company's strategy. We view these frequent strategic shifts as a risk factor because they add volatility to performance and an element of distraction to management. Ocwen accounts for over 60% of Altisource's consolidated revenues. Although it operates under a long-term contract, lasting through 2020, and although we expect the firm to diversify its revenue base, this customer concentration will remain a ratings weakness though 2014. We view management's intention to minimize balance sheet risks positively, but the firm's growth strategy entails significant operational risks. Outlook The stable outlook balances operational risks posed by the firm's continued growth across multiple geographies and multiple products against strong core financial performance and cash flow coverage. We will monitor the management's initiatives to diversify products and customers. An upgrade is unlikely over the next two years because of operational risks and customer concentration. We could downgrade the company if large acquisitions or depressed economic conditions weaken its financial profile, degrading its leverage and debt service metrics. As of November 2012, leverage metrics support the rating, and management intends to use excess cash flows to pay down all of the debt from the firm's proposed $200 million issuance. Current cash from operations should allow it to do this. Over the longer term, however, we expect management to operate Altisource with moderate amounts of long-term debt, maintaining debt to EBITDA between 1.5x and 2.5x. A failed acquisition or operational problem could put pressure on capital. If debt to EBITDA were to rise to greater than 3.0x, without a credible plan to reduce leverage, we could downgrade the firm. Related Criteria And Research -- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004 Ratings List New Ratings Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Altisource Solutions S.a.r.l. Senior Secured debt* BB- Recovery rating 2 *Guaranteed by Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.