Overview
-- Diversified aerospace and defense contractor ATK has lost some
government programs and could lose a particularly large munitions program next
year. Meanwhile, commercial ammunition margins have narrowed significantly.
-- We are affirming our corporate credit and issue-level ratings on ATK.
-- We are also revising the outlook to negative from stable to reflect
our concerns about shrinking revenues, profits, and cash flow and our
uncertainty about ATK's strategies to address these.
Rating Action
On June 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on
Alliant Techsystems Inc. (ATK), including the 'BB' corporate credit
rating. At the same time, we revised the long-term rating outlook to negative
from stable.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our concern that deteriorating revenues and
margins would hurt credit metrics. ATK has lost some of its government program
contracts, and in our base case, its revenues will fall more than 15% this
year (fiscal 2013, which ends March 31, 2013). In addition, required funding
to address large pension and other postretirement deficits ($1 billion at the
end of fiscal 2012) will rise and further diminish cash from operations the
next few years. But ATK's prospects could dim further if it loses additional
programs, most notably including operation of the Lake City Army Ammunition
Plant.
Moreover, given ATK's history of growth by acquisition, the potential for
debt-financed acquisitions is another uncertainty. Arguably, the reduction of
ATK's revenue base implies even greater impetus for pursuing business
acquisitions, although we do not expect any substantial acquisitions in the
near term. Previously, our rating incorporated additional debt capacity of
$800 million for potential acquisitions, but there is no longer such a cushion
in the 'BB' rating, leaving the company at greater risk of a downgrade than
previously.
The ratings on ATK reflect our view of the company's business profile as
"satisfactory," as defined in our criteria. ATK enjoys leading positions in
its niche businesses, ammunition and solid propulsion. A large proportion of
multiyear and sole-source programs--with related contractual backlogs--provide
predictability. Between ATK's multiple defense and aerospace programs and its
sporting segment, the company is reasonably diversified, in our view. However,
it has some customer and program concentration, given that the U.S. government
accounts for 65% of revenues and ATK's top five individual programs represent
27% of revenues. Losing even one program can be material, as ATK's lost bid to
continue operating the Army's Radford facility demonstrated. Accordingly, we
are concerned about the potential loss of the larger Lake City contract, which
accounts for 15% of ATK's revenues.
ATK's operating performance can be obscured by the vagaries of program
accounting. For example, fiscal 2012 reported income was propped up by an
unusually high level of required adjustments to re-evaluate program
assumptions. EBIT, net of such adjustments, fell 18%--and our base case
anticipates additional declines in fiscal 2013. Therefore, we would expect
debt to EBITDA to approach 4x and FFO to debt to fall below 20%--at least
temporarily. We categorize ATK's financial risk as "significant" under our
criteria.
Liquidity
We assess liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. ATK should continue to
generate free cash flow, albeit much less in the coming year than in fiscal
2012 because of its lower income and higher pension payments. ATK holds ample
cash--$568 million as of March 31. Debt maturities are minimal this year and
next; capital spending requirements are also very modest. Accordingly, ATK
should have no problem carrying out its share repurchase program, which it has
set at $200 million over the next two years.
Recovery analysis
Please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Alliant Techsystems, to be
published following this release, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The rating outlook is negative. Loss of the Lake City program or other
operational setbacks could lead to a downgrade unless management successfully
compensates for such loss of profits and cash flow by substantially reducing
financial obligations. An important credit metric with regard to maintaining
our current rating is FFO to debt greater than 20% on a sustained basis.
We could reinstate a stable outlook if the company resolves the issues causing
concern, such that performance is no worse than our base case and management
works to reduce financial risk.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Alliant Techsystems Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB/Negative/-- BB/Stable/--
Senior secured BBB-
Recovery rating 1
Subordinated BB-
Recovery rating 5
