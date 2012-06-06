(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Diversified aerospace and defense contractor ATK has lost some government programs and could lose a particularly large munitions program next year. Meanwhile, commercial ammunition margins have narrowed significantly.

-- We are affirming our corporate credit and issue-level ratings on ATK.

-- We are also revising the outlook to negative from stable to reflect our concerns about shrinking revenues, profits, and cash flow and our uncertainty about ATK's strategies to address these. Rating Action On June 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on Alliant Techsystems Inc. (ATK), including the 'BB' corporate credit rating. At the same time, we revised the long-term rating outlook to negative from stable. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our concern that deteriorating revenues and margins would hurt credit metrics. ATK has lost some of its government program contracts, and in our base case, its revenues will fall more than 15% this year (fiscal 2013, which ends March 31, 2013). In addition, required funding to address large pension and other postretirement deficits ($1 billion at the end of fiscal 2012) will rise and further diminish cash from operations the next few years. But ATK's prospects could dim further if it loses additional programs, most notably including operation of the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant. Moreover, given ATK's history of growth by acquisition, the potential for debt-financed acquisitions is another uncertainty. Arguably, the reduction of ATK's revenue base implies even greater impetus for pursuing business acquisitions, although we do not expect any substantial acquisitions in the near term. Previously, our rating incorporated additional debt capacity of $800 million for potential acquisitions, but there is no longer such a cushion in the 'BB' rating, leaving the company at greater risk of a downgrade than previously. The ratings on ATK reflect our view of the company's business profile as "satisfactory," as defined in our criteria. ATK enjoys leading positions in its niche businesses, ammunition and solid propulsion. A large proportion of multiyear and sole-source programs--with related contractual backlogs--provide predictability. Between ATK's multiple defense and aerospace programs and its sporting segment, the company is reasonably diversified, in our view. However, it has some customer and program concentration, given that the U.S. government accounts for 65% of revenues and ATK's top five individual programs represent 27% of revenues. Losing even one program can be material, as ATK's lost bid to continue operating the Army's Radford facility demonstrated. Accordingly, we are concerned about the potential loss of the larger Lake City contract, which accounts for 15% of ATK's revenues. ATK's operating performance can be obscured by the vagaries of program accounting. For example, fiscal 2012 reported income was propped up by an unusually high level of required adjustments to re-evaluate program assumptions. EBIT, net of such adjustments, fell 18%--and our base case anticipates additional declines in fiscal 2013. Therefore, we would expect debt to EBITDA to approach 4x and FFO to debt to fall below 20%--at least temporarily. We categorize ATK's financial risk as "significant" under our criteria. Liquidity We assess liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. ATK should continue to generate free cash flow, albeit much less in the coming year than in fiscal 2012 because of its lower income and higher pension payments. ATK holds ample cash--$568 million as of March 31. Debt maturities are minimal this year and next; capital spending requirements are also very modest. Accordingly, ATK should have no problem carrying out its share repurchase program, which it has set at $200 million over the next two years. Recovery analysis Please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Alliant Techsystems, to be published following this release, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The rating outlook is negative. Loss of the Lake City program or other operational setbacks could lead to a downgrade unless management successfully compensates for such loss of profits and cash flow by substantially reducing financial obligations. An important credit metric with regard to maintaining our current rating is FFO to debt greater than 20% on a sustained basis. We could reinstate a stable outlook if the company resolves the issues causing concern, such that performance is no worse than our base case and management works to reduce financial risk. Related Criteria And Research

To From Alliant Techsystems Inc. Corporate credit rating BB/Negative/-- BB/Stable/-- Senior secured BBB- Recovery rating 1 Subordinated BB- Recovery rating 5 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)