(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- The economic risks under which French banks operate have increased in our view, leaving them moderately more exposed to the potential of a more protracted recession in the eurozone. -- We revised our outlook on La Banque Postale (LBP) to negative from stable, and affirmed our 'A+/A-1' long- and short-term ratings. -- Our negative outlook on LBP reflects the possibility of an increase in France's banking industry risks. Rating Action As previously announced on Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to negative from stable its outlook on La Banque Postale (LBP). The long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on LBP were affirmed at 'A+/A-1'. Rationale The outlook revision on LBP reflects our view that we could potentially downgrade the bank if we considered that the industry risk for France's banking sector had substantially increased and if we were to lower our long-term rating on the Republic of France (unsolicited AA+/Negative/A-1+) to 'AA' (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published Oct. 25, 2012). We maintained our anchor for a commercial bank operating exclusively in France, such as LBP, at 'a-'. The ratings on LBP also factor in our view of the bank's "adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "above average" funding, and "strong" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. We assess LBP's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'a-'. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and our economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our 'a-' anchor for LBP, as a commercial bank operating only in France, is based on an economic risk score of '3' and an industry risk score of '2', on a scale of 1-10 ('1' is the lowest risk and '10' is the highest). Although we did not change our industry risk score for banking in France, we think industry risk could rise in the near term because competition in the domestic market could intensify and funding conditions could remain volatile. A revision of the industry risk score of France to '3' from '2' would push LBP's anchor down to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. We assess LBP's business position as "adequate." Our view factors in LBP's position as a pure domestic retail player and the sixth-largest French banking group based on its balance sheet. It has solid market shares in deposit collection. Concentration at LBP remains high, although gradual business diversification is taking place following the recent lifting of regulatory constraints that limited LBP's range of services. LBP's strategy is consistent and well executed, in our view. We see management's risk appetite as low. Our assessment of capital and earnings is "adequate." Our revised economic risk score for France has led us to lower our current and projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratios for LBP. However, this did not affect our assessment of the bank's capitalization, because we still project that our RAC ratio before diversification adjustments will be in the 7.0%-7.5% range by year-end 2014. Our risk position assessment for LBP is "moderate." It mainly factors in the bank's structural weakness of having large securities portfolios on the back of its cash-rich profile, with potential for sizable credit-spread risk in relation to its equity base and earnings capacity; concentration in its lending book; risks associated with robust projected growth in new businesses; and exposure to low and declining interest rate in its banking book. Loan book concentration is, however, mitigated by LBP's lower credit risk than the domestic industry average. Our revised economic risk score on France does not modify our view of LBP's risk position. We believe that the potential for credit risk deterioration is limited and that the bank might improve its risk profile over time. We think, however, that such a trend will be incremental. We consider LBP's funding to be "above average" and its liquidity position "strong." The bank's solid and resilient franchise supports low volatility in its customer deposits. Funding is not very sensitive to market confidence, with core deposits representing almost 82% of its funding base (excluding regulated savings centralized at Caisse des Depots et Consignations). LBP has a favorable loan-to-deposit ratio, in our view, standing at about 52% after deduction of centralized regulated savings at year-end 2011. The long-term rating on LBP stands two notches above its SACP, reflecting our view of LBP as a government-related entity and our opinion of a "high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the French government. Outlook The negative outlook on LBP reflects the possibility that we could lower the long-term rating on the bank by one notch if we considered that the industry risk for France's banking sector had substantially increased and if we were to lower our long-term sovereign rating. Under our criteria for rating government-related entities, either of these two factors alone would not automatically lead to a downgrade of LBP. We think industry risks for France's banking sector could rise in the near term, as competition in the domestic market could intensify and market conditions could remain volatile. If we lowered France's industry risk score, we would lower the anchor for banks operating exclusively in France to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. In turn, this would result in a downward revision of LBP's SACP by one notch to 'bbb+' from 'a-', all other rating factors being equal. In this case, we would then factor in an additional notch of extraordinary sovereign support into the rating on LBP. The rating on the bank would therefore not be affected. However, if we were to downgrade France by one notch, we would not factor in an additional notch of support into the rating on LBP. The rating on LBP would therefore remain two notches above its potentially revised SACP of 'bbb+', leading us to lower the long-term rating to 'A'. We see LBP as core to its parent, French postal service provider La Poste (A/Positive/A-1). A one-notch upgrade of La Poste would have no impact on our ratings on LBP, because parent and subsidiary would stand at the same level. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1 SACP a- Anchor a- Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Above average and Strong (+1) Support +2 GRE Support +2 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)