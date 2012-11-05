Nov 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its '1' recovery rating and 'BBB' issue rating to General Motors Co.'s (GM; BB+/Stable/--) $11 billion revolving credit facilities, each of which are $5.5 billion and which expire in 2015 and 2017. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation of very high recovery (90%-100%) in a default scenario. General Motors Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors Co., is issuing the debt. The new facility replaces GM's existing $5.0 billion credit facility maturing in 2015. The larger facility increases GM's already substantial liquidity. We view this positively in light of several calls on cash--including European restructuring, GM Financial's bid for financial services assets, and the use of some cash for the reduction in GM's salaried pension plan. As we noted previously, we view this reduction as equivalent to debt reduction and a modest positive. GM's third-quarter 2012 results did not affect our rating or outlook on the company. Automotive free operating cash generation was $1.2 billion, well above the same period in 2011, despite lower earnings and higher capital spending. Liquidity of $37.5 billion (before the larger revolving credit facility) remains comfortably above our assumption of more than $30 billion. GM's North American operations have been able to significantly offset very weak conditions in Europe, and we expect North America to generate the bulk of GM's profits and cash flow in 2012 and 2013. For more information, please see the recovery report to be published following this release. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST General Motors Co. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- New Rating General Motors Holdings LLC $5.5 bil rev credit fac due 2015 BBB Recovery Rating 1 $5.5 bil rev credit fac due 2017 BBB Recovery Rating 1