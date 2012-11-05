(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- The economic risks under which French financial institutions operate have increased in our view, leaving them moderately more exposed to the potential of a more protracted recession in the eurozone. -- We also think that industry risks for France's banking sector could rise in the near term as competition in the domestic market could intensify and funding conditions could remain volatile. -- We have revised our outlook on France-based Socram Banque to negative and affirmed our 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term ratings. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that industry risks for France's banking sector could rise in the near term. Rating Action As previously announced on Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on France-based Socram Banque to negative from stable and affirmed its 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that industry risks for France's banking sector could rise in the near term as competition in the domestic market could intensify and funding conditions could remain volatile. We also think that the economic risks under which French banks operate have increased, leaving them moderately more exposed to the potential of a more protracted recession in the eurozone. More specifically, the action follows our review of the French banking sector and the revision of our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk score to '3' from '2', while we maintained the industry risk score at '2' (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published Oct. 25, 2012). Our bank criteria use our BICRA methodology and our economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning a long-term rating to a bank. We assess the blended economic risk for Socram Banque based on our calculation of the weighted average of its credit exposures, which are 100% based in France. In line with our view of increased economic risks in France, our blended economic risk score for Socram Banque is now at '3', compared with '2' previously, on a scale of 1-10 (1 is the lowest risk). The industry risk assessment for Socram Banque is based solely on its home market of France. As a result, we have maintained our anchor for Socram at 'a-'. We also maintained our assessment of Socram Banque's capital and earnings as "very strong," as our criteria define this term, based on our opinion that the bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will remain above 15% at year-end 2013, despite increased economic risks in France. Taking into account France's revised economic risk score, our pro forma RAC ratio for Socram Banque at year-end 2011 now stands at 16.9%. Our ratings on Socram Banque still reflect our view of its "weak" business position, "adequate" risk position, "below average" funding and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define the terms. We cap our long-term rating on Socram Banque one notch below that on BPCE (A/Negative/A-1), according to our criteria, because we consider it to be a "moderately strategic" subsidiary. Outlook The negative outlook on Socram Banque reflects our view that industry risks for France's banking sector could rise in the near term, as competition in the domestic market could intensify and market conditions remain volatile. Negative trends in our assessment of industry risks in France's banking sector and increasing economic risks in France, where Socram Banque operates, could lead us to revise the anchor to 'bbb+' from 'a-' and, ultimately, lower the ratings on the bank. We could also lower the ratings if shareholders' willingness or ability to provide sufficient and steady liquidity support lessened, or if signs of weakening strategic interest from its 33.4% shareholder BPCE led us to revise Socram's subsidiary status to "nonstrategic" from "moderately strategic." We are unlikely to take a positive rating action on Socram Banque as long as BPCE remains on negative outlook. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 SACP bbb+ Anchor a- Business Position Weak (-2) Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Below average and Adequate (-1) Support +1 GRE Support 0 Group Support +1 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)