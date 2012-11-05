Nov 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BB+' long-term debt rating and 'kzAA-' Kazakhstan national scale rating to the proposed Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 3 billion (about $20 million) senior unsecured debt issue to be placed in 2012 by Kazakh Agrarian Credit Corp. (KACC; BB+/Stable/B; Kazakhstan national scale 'kzAA-'). KACC is a state-owned provider of subsidized credit to agricultural and nonagricultural businesses in rural areas throughout the Kazakhstan (Republic of) (BBB+/Stable/A-2; Kazakhstan national scale 'kzAAA'). KACC is issuing the bond under its KZT6 billion issuance program for 2011-2012. The bond will have a maturity of three years. The ratings on the bond mirror those on the issuer. The ratings on KACC reflect its stand-alone credit profile, which we assess at 'b+', plus our opinion of a "high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the Kazakh government in the event of financial distress. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.