June 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
New York City-based apparel company Fifth & Pacific Cos. Inc. (formerly Liz
Claiborne Inc.), including its 'B' corporate credit rating and 'B' issue rating
on the company's 10.5% senior secured notes due 2019, were unchanged following
the proposed $150 million add-on transaction. Our '4' recovery rating for the
proposed transaction, indicating our expectation that lenders would receive
average (30% to 50%) in the event of a payment default, is also unchanged. The
ratings are based on preliminary terms and conditions.
We expect proceeds from this debt issuance to primarily be used to repay
outstanding debt obligations (including balances under its 5% Euro Notes due
2013) and fund a portion of the company's pending purchase of the outstanding
majority interest in Kate Spade Japan. We estimated debt levels will increase
modestly to about $440 million following completion of the transaction.
The ratings on Fifth & Pacific reflect our view that the company's financial
risk profile improved following the sale of assets, resulting in lower debt
levels, but remains "highly leveraged." In addition, we believe the company's
business risk profile will continue to be "weak" given its ongoing exposure to
fashion risk within the highly competitive apparel industry and still-soft
consumer discretionary spending. Our assessment incorporates our expectation
that its business risk will improve for at least the next year, with greater
management focus on operation of its core assets and elimination of the drag
from the Mexx brand.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)