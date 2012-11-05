Nov 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Dover Corp. (A/Stable/A-1) are not affected following the company's announcement that it had received an authorization from its board of directors to repurchase $1 billion of the company's common stock over the next 12 to 18 months. Additionally, Dover announced it intends to divest certain businesses serving the electronic assembly and test markets. The company will use cash, proceeds from the divestitures, and cash flow to fund the share repurchases. Credit measures for Dover are meeting our expectations for the company, including funds from operations to total debt of 45%-50% and debt to EBITDA of 1.5x to 2x, and we expect them to continue to do so following today's announcement. Also, cash balances of about $800 million at the end of the third quarter were large. We do not believe that the planned divestiture of the company's electronic assembly and test businesses will change our assessment of the company's business risk profile of "strong." These businesses represent a small portion of Dover's revenue and profit and have demonstrated significant volatility in the past. Standard & Poor's expects that Dover will calibrate future share repurchase activity to its free cash flow generation and that it will reduce repurchases if acquisition activity significantly increases. We have previously assumed that the company would do at least $1 billion of combined acquisition and share repurchase on an annual basis.