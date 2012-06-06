(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'BB+' senior unsecured debt rating to Springdale, Ark.-based meat marketer and producer Tyson Foods Inc.'s Rule 415 shelf registration, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The new shelf has an indeterminate aggregate initial offering amount and number of debt securities. The shelf may offer related debt securities and guarantees by one or more of Tyson's subsidiaries from time to time. Such guarantees could result in our assigning higher ratings to senior unsecured debt drawn off the shelf than the preliminary rating we have assigned to the shelf. In light of these guarantees, we assigned our 'BBB-' issue level rating to the company's minimum $750 million senior unsecured notes offering maturing 2022 (subject to final terms and conditions), which the company announced today, will be drawn off of this shelf. The notes are currently guaranteed by each of Tyson's existing wholly owned domestic subsidiaries that are guarantors under the company's bank credit facility. The company will use proceeds from the notes issue to repay its $810 million 10.5% senior unsecured notes maturing 2014 (rated 'BBB-' and currently guaranteed by all material domestic subsidiaries). These notes contain a springing guarantee which would fall away in the event of a ratings upgrade by another rating agency. However, for analytical purposes, we would treat the springing guarantee as remaining in place in the event of an upgrade, because in the event of a downgrade the guarantee would become effective again. The 'BB+' preliminary shelf rating is the same as the company's existing senior unsecured unguaranteed notes ratings, and one notch below the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating. This reflects our view that the debt obligations are structurally subordinated to priority obligations of the operating subsidiaries of the issuer (Tyson Foods, which is primarily a holding company). The ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes offering maturing 2022 reflect the notes' current guarantee package, which includes guarantees by all existing material domestic subsidiaries, including Tyson Fresh Meats, which contributed 89% of Tyson's fiscal 2011 income from continuing operations. However, the 2022 notes' guarantees could be released if any other guarantee on the company's indebtedness (including the company's $1 billion of notes due 2016, guaranteed by Tyson Fresh Meats Inc.) is released. In the event of a release of the Tyson Fresh Meats Inc. guarantee (which we are currently not anticipating occurring before 2016), we could lower the ratings on the 2022 notes if we deem the structural subordination to be material. (Per our criteria the materiality threshold for structural subordination, absent other mitigating factors, is a ratio of priority liabilities to consolidated adjusted total assets that exceeds 20%). Our corporate credit rating on Tyson Foods reflects our assessment of its "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. Key credit factors include Tyson's leading market shares, degree of operating efficiency, extent of geographic diversity, ability to manage price volatility, track record in mitigating earnings volatility, and moderate financial policies. We believe the company will sustain its improved credit measures and reduced debt levels (which declined by $416 million in fiscal 2011) despite the likelihood of softer earnings in the coming quarters. This includes maintaining a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of near or below 2x, and a funds from operations-to-debt ratio of greater than 35% by fiscal year-end 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 RATINGS LIST Tyson Foods Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Positive/-- Ratings Assigned Tyson Foods Inc. Senior unsecured notes due 2022 BBB- Rule 415 shelf registration BB+(prelim.) (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)