(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Tyson Foods, Inc.'s (Tyson, NYSE: TSN) proposed issuance of 10-year senior unsecured notes. At March 31, 2012, Tyson had $2.2 billion of total reported debt. Proceeds from the issuance, which Fitch estimates will be a minimum of $750 million, will mainly be used to fund the cash tender offer and/or redemption of Tyson's $810 million 10.5% senior unsecured notes due March 1, 2014. The total consideration for the offer is $1,166.25 per $1,000 principal amount of the 2014 notes tendered and accepted for purchase. The offer expires on June 12, 2012 unless extended or earlier terminated. Fitch views the refinancing positively and expects a meaningful reduction in cash interest expense which will be accretive to cash flow. The notes are being issued under Tyson's indenture dated June 1, 1995, which does not contain financial maintenance covenants. Terms of the proposed notes include a Change of Control Trigger Event provision. As specified, Tyson must offer to purchase the notes at 101% of principal plus interest if the notes are downgraded to below investment grade by two of three rating agencies as a result of a Change of Control. The new obligations will rank equally with Tyson's existing debt and will have the same guarantee package as Tyson's credit agreement, which is currently guaranteed by substantially all domestic subsidiaries. Rating Rationale: Tyson's ratings reflect the company's low financial leverage, improved operating efficiency, and prudent risk management strategy. The ratings also incorporate the low margin and volatile earnings and cash flow characteristics of the commodity protein industry. However, Fitch believes Tyson's diversification across chicken, beef, and pork and its position as one of the world's largest protein companies enhance the company's credit profile. Each of the various proteins is subject to different production cycles and supply/demand dynamics; therefore, strength in one protein can offset weakness in another. Tyson's considerable scale, as represented by over $32 billion of annualized sales, and distribution capabilities enables the firm to better meet the needs of customers. Tyson is committed to maintaining low financial leverage and good liquidity. The company used internally generated cash to pay off an aggregate of $1.4 billion in 2010 and 2011 and is targeting total debt-to-EBITDA of 1.3 times (x) or less and combined cash and revolver availability of $1.2 billion-$1.5 billion. Tyson has increased the competitiveness of its chicken operations, closed inefficient beef plants, and is effectively managing grain exposure with shorter duration hedge positions and customer sales contracts. Fitch expects financial discipline along with more efficient operations and effective hedging to partially mitigate the negative effects of earnings and cash flow volatility on the firm's credit profile. Credit Statistics: Leverage pro forma for the aforementioned debt issuance and tender offer will remain mainly unchanged. During the latest 12 month (LTM) period ended March 31, 2012, total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 1.5x and operating EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was 6.4x. Tyson's leverage has been below 2.0x times for 11 consecutive quarters while interest coverage has averaged over 6.0x for the same period. During the most recent LTM period, Tyson generated $520 million of FCF, above its 10-year historical average of about $330 million. Rating Triggers: Tyson's ratings reflect Fitch's expectations that gross leverage can average less than 2.0x over time and that the firm will continue to generate meaningful FCF in most years. Negative ratings actions could occur if leverage increases and is sustained above 3.0x due to a more aggressive financial strategy, a severe and prolonged downturn in operating results or a some combination of the above. Conversely, an upgrade within the 'BBB' rating category could occur with meaningful incremental debt reduction. Liquidity, Upcoming Maturities, & Financial Covenants: At March 31, 2012, Tyson had $1.7 billion of liquidity consisting of $723 million of cash and $955 million of revolver availability, excluding letters of credit. The company's undrawn $1 billion unsecured revolver expires Feb. 23, 2016. Significant maturities over the next three years are limited to $458 million of 3.25% convertible notes due Oct. 15, 2013 following the refinancing of the firm's $810 million 10.5% notes. Simultaneously with its note issuance and tender offer, Tyson filed an amendment to its revolving credit agreement dated March 9, 2009. As a part of the amendment, Tyson's maximum total debt-to-EBTIDA covenant was replaced with a maximum debt-to-capitalization ratio of 50% and the firm's minimum EBITDA-to-interest requirement was increased to 3.75x from 3.0x. Tyson has significant cushion under these covenants as its debt-to-capitalization ratio was less than 30% and its interest coverage ratio was over 6.0x at March 31, 2012. Additionally, aggregate consolidated debt, as defined by the agreement, is limited to $3.5 billion and the agreement is subject to a springing lien provision. If Tyson fails to have a corporate family or Issuer Default Rating of the equivalent of 'BB+' or better from either Fitch, Moody's and S&P, the facility becomes secured by the assets of substantially all domestic subsidiaries. Recent Operating Performance: For the six months ended March 31, 2012, consolidated sales grew 6.3% to $16.6 billion as 11% pricing was partially offset by a 4.7% decline in volumes. Operating income declined to $580 million from $801 million last year, which was a record six-month period, resulting in an operating income margin of 3.5%. The decline was mainly due to beef as reduced consumer demand made it difficult to pass along heightened input costs. For the six-month period, Tyson's beef segment had an operating margin of 0.4% versus 3.2% in the same period last year. Operating margins for Tyson's pork, chicken, and prepared foods segments were 9.8%, 3.1%, and 5.7%, respectively, during the first half of fiscal 2012. Tyson's current profitability reflects continued above average performance in pork, a gradual return to normalized margins in chicken and material year-over-year operating income growth in prepared foods being partly offset by weak performance in beef. Tyson views normalized operating margins as 6-8% in pork, 5-7% in chicken, 4-6% in prepared foods, and 2.5-4.5% in beef. Based on each segments' contribution to fiscal 2011 sales, this equates to a normalized consolidated operating margin of 4-6%. Tyson's cash flow generation improved during the first six months of fiscal 2012, despite the decline in its operating income. Cash flow from operations was $454 million versus $203 million and FCF was $81 million versus negative $146 million during the same six-month period last year. The improvement was due mainly to lower working capital requirements. During 2012, Tyson plans to spend $800 million - $850 million on capital expenditures, up from $643 million during 2011 in order to support operating efficiencies and growth in foreign operations. Fitch currently rates Tyson as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; --Unsecured bank facility 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'; --Senior guaranteed unsecured notes 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR 'F3'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)