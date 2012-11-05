Nov 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the $40 million
Illinois Housing Development Authority's (IHDA) housing revenue bonds
(mortgage-backed securities) series 2012A. The series 2012A bonds consist of the
following:
--$40,000,000 series 2012A taxable housing revenue bonds.
The bonds have a Negative Outlook based on the current Rating Outlook for the
U.S. full faith and credit rating.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by Ginnie Mae (GNMA) and Fannie Mae (FNMA) guaranteed
mortgage-backed securities (MBS) pledged under the indenture. The aggregate MBS
assigned to the trust indenture allow the assets to equal the bond balance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GNMA/FNMA Guarantee: The 'AAA' rating on the bonds is based on the guarantee of
full and timely payment of principal and interest on the MBS that passes through
to bondholders. That guarantee is backed by the rating of the U.S. full faith
and credit (currently rated 'AAA', Negative Outlook) and the total MBS
certificates will pay principal and interest regardless of the performance of
the mortgage loans that are pooled into the MBS.
Structure: The rating also reflects the pass through structure of the MBS as
payments of principal and interest are directly passed through to the
bondholders each month as the GNMA and FNMA securities are paid.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
The rating on the bonds is based on the rating of the MBS which are backed by
the U.S. Government's full faith and credit rating and the rating of Fannie Mae.
Any future rating action on the U.S. Government or on Fannie Mae's rating could
affect the rating on these bonds as well.
CREDIT PROFILE
The $40,000,000 of bonds are expected to be sold the week of Oct. 29, 2012. The
aggregate MBS pledged to the indenture will equal the principal amount of the
bonds. As mortgage prepayments are also passed through directly to the
bondholders, principal and interest payments may vary from month to month.
However, aggregate MBS assets in the indenture will continue to be equal to the
bond amount over the life of the bonds.
Fitch rates the structure by reviewing the timing of both the MBS payments to be
passed through directly to the bondholders and bond principal and interest
payments. At issuance, the bond funds will be used to purchase MBS securities
which are packaged from IHDA mortgage programs. The cash flow review included
zero, 100% and 500% prepayment speed stresses. All three cash flow stress
scenarios included fees and expenses equal to the difference of the GMNA/FNMA
rate and the bonds rate paid out each month. Under all the scenarios, the cash
flows demonstrate that the assets in the indenture will always be sufficient to
service the debt payments.
As part of the legal structure analysis, Fitch reviews the indenture to insure
that instructions are provided to the trustee to notify the lender if an MBS
payment is missed. Additionally, Fitch reviews the master servicer to determine
if it is an approved issuer of GNMA/FNMA MBS. Also part of the legal structure
review is that the trust indenture is closed, meaning that the trust is limited
to the MBS pledged and that fees and expenses are paid out each month so that
there are no residual funds in the trust. No additional bonds can be issued
under the indenture.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' June 12, 2012;
--'U S Municipal Structured Finance Rating Criteria', Feb. 28, 2012.
