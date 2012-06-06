(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 6 - Light-vehicle sales in the U.S., one of the consistent bright spots in the economy since the fall, dimmed a bit in May, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said yesterday in a report titled "Pause Or Warning? The May U.S. Auto Sales Annual Rate Fell Below Standard & Poor's 2012 Full-Year Expectations," published on RatingsDirect. The seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of sales in May was about 13.7 million units (according to Ward's AutoInfoBank), weaker than Standard & Poor's full-year 2012 assumption of 14.2 million. May was the first month this year that fell behind a 14 million annual pace--the SAAR has exceeded our expectations since September 2011. "What remains to be seen is whether this reflects caution by consumers contemplating big-ticket purchases, in light of the broader economy softening, or if it's merely a pause after the mild winter encouraged earlier strong sales," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Robert Schulz. The slowdown could have resulted partly from the unusually warm weather earlier in the year that drew buyers into dealer showrooms and pulled sales forward. In addition, falling gas prices may have reduced pressure on consumers to replace older, larger trucks/SUVs with more fuel-efficient vehicles. "While we believe 2012 sales still are on track to improve over 2011, the levels seen in the first four months may prove to be peaks," Mr. Schulz said. May sales improved year-over-year, as a result of almost full restocking of automakers' inventory after the March 2011 tsunami in Japan interrupted the supply chain. This is consistent with our view of a fragile ongoing recovery despite mixed economic data. Still, we are cautious about potential weakness in the economic recovery because of myriad challenges in Europe, slower growth in China, and the potential U.S. fiscal showdowns late in 2012. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)