Nov 5 - As Standard & Poor's Ratings Services previously announced, on Nov. 1, 2012, we assigned our 'A' issue-level rating to Stanley Black & Decker Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured notes due 2022. The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of short-term indebtedness. Total reported debt outstanding at the New Britain, Conn.-based company, excluding pension obligations and operating leases, as of Sept. 30, 2012, was about $4 billion. We estimate total debt leverage, including pension and other obligations, to be about 2.4x EBITDA as of Sept. 30, 2012. The ratings on Stanley Black & Decker reflect our view of its "strong" business risk marked by good geographic and product diversity; leading positions in security products, consumer and professional hand and power tools, and industrial tools; and a track record of consistent profitability. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker has demonstrated cash flow generation, prudent use of leverage, and a commitment to leverage reduction, characterizing our assessment of its "intermediate" financial risk. Stanley Black & Decker is a diversified global manufacturer and provider of hand, power, and industrial hardware; home improvement products; and (engineered) fastening systems. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST New Rating Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Corporate Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Sr unsecd notes due 2022 A