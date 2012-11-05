Nov 5 - As Standard & Poor's Ratings Services previously announced, on Nov.
1, 2012, we assigned our 'A' issue-level rating to Stanley Black & Decker Inc.'s
proposed senior unsecured notes due 2022. The company intends to use the
net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including
repayment of short-term indebtedness.
Total reported debt outstanding at the New Britain, Conn.-based company,
excluding pension obligations and operating leases, as of Sept. 30, 2012, was
about $4 billion. We estimate total debt leverage, including pension and other
obligations, to be about 2.4x EBITDA as of Sept. 30, 2012.
The ratings on Stanley Black & Decker reflect our view of its "strong"
business risk marked by good geographic and product diversity; leading
positions in security products, consumer and professional hand and power
tools, and industrial tools; and a track record of consistent profitability.
In addition, Stanley Black & Decker has demonstrated cash flow generation,
prudent use of leverage, and a commitment to leverage reduction,
characterizing our assessment of its "intermediate" financial risk. Stanley
Black & Decker is a diversified global manufacturer and provider of hand,
power, and industrial hardware; home improvement products; and (engineered)
fastening systems.
RATINGS LIST
New Rating
Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1
Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
Sr unsecd notes due 2022 A