Nov 5 - Fitch Ratings withdraws its 'AA/F1' credit enhanced (CE) rating on the Denver (City & County) (CO) (Denver International Airport) airport system revenue bonds series 2009C bonds.

The long-term rating assigned to the bonds is revised to 'A+' with a Stable Outlook based on the underlying rating assigned by Fitch to Denver (City & County)'s airport revenue bonds.

The rating withdrawal is in connection with the mandatory tender of the bonds and the termination of the irrevocable, direct-pay letter of credit (LOC) provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. supporting the bonds on Oct. 31, 2012.