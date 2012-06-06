(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

June 6 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded two classes of Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Capital I Trust's (MSDW) commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2000-LIFE2. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.

The upgrades reflect increased credit enhancement as a result of paydown. As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has reduced by 95.7% (including 1.8% in realized losses) to $32.9 million from $765.3 million at issuance.

There are only five loans remaining, three of which (29% of the pool) are in special servicing. There are cumulative interest shortfalls in the amount of $1.6 million currently affecting classes L through P.

The largest contributor to modeled losses is a 60,000 square foot (sf) office building located in Greece, NY which is a suburb 10 miles northwest of Rochester. The loan was transferred to Special Servicing in July 2010 due to imminent maturity default and became real-estate owned (REO) in January 2011. The special servicer is in the process of marketing the property for sale.

The largest loan in the pool (60%) is secured by a 165,335 sf office building located in Manhattan. The property has a servicer-reported occupancy of 100% and the 2011 debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) was 2.81 times (x). The loan matures on Oct. 1, 2014.

Fitch has upgraded the following classes:

--$1.4 million class F to 'AAAsf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable;

--$3.1 million class G to 'AAAsf' from 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable.

Fitch has affirmed the following classes as indicated:

--$9.6 million class H at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;

--$9.2 million class J at 'CCCsf'; RE 100%;

--$3.1 million class K at 'CCCsf'; RE 100%;

--$4 million class L to 'Csf'; RE 85%;

--$2.7 million class M at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;

--Class N at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;

--Class O at 'Dsf'; RE 0%.

Classes A-1, A-2 and B through E have paid in full. Fitch does not rate class P. Fitch previously withdrew the rating on class X.