(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
June 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Valero
Energy Corporation's (Valero) remarketing of $300
million of Gulf Opportunity Zone Revenue Bonds (GO Zone Bonds),
which were issued in 2010 but subsequently repurchased by Valero
and held in Treasury since February of last year.
The bonds were originally issued to finance a hydrocracker
expansion at Valero's 270,000 bpd St. Charles, LA refinery. The
bonds are subject to a mandatory tender for purchase on June 1,
2022 at par.
Fitch currently rates Valero as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating 'BBB';
--Unsecured credit facility 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB'.
Valero's ratings are supported by the size, scale, and the
geographic diversity of its refineries; its leverage to heavy
and sour crude oil economics; modest but growing access to
discounted light sweet shale crudes; ample levels of current
financial flexibility; and reasonable leverage.
Ratings concerns stem from lingering challenges that face
North American refiners, including an elevated U.S. unemployment
rate and high oil prices, and structural pressures on U.S. fuels
consumption, including a growing U.S. renewable fuels mandate,
increased efficiency standards for U.S. vehicles, and pending
GHG regulations on the federal and state level.
Valero's recent financial performance has been good despite
such headwinds. At March 31, 2012, LTM EBITDA rose to $5.36
billion, more than triple the lows seen in 2009 during the
trough of the refining cycle. Debt declined to $7.6 billion,
resulting in debt/EBITDA leverage of 1.4 times (x) versus 4.4x
seen during 2009, and EBITDA/gross interest coverage increased
to 9.6x versus a low of 3.3x. Valero's LTM FCF was $329 million.
On a pro forma basis following the expected $300 million GO
Zone Bond reissuance as well as the recent retirement of $750
million in 6.875% notes and $108 million in IRBs, Valero's debt
will decline to approximately $7.1 billion, for pro forma
debt/EBITDA of approximately 1.3x. Looking forward, Fitch
anticipates that the company will be modestly FCF positive in
2012.
Valero's exposure to low cost, landlocked WTI and
shale-linked crudes is meaningful and has been one of the
drivers of the recent rebound in results. The company has access
to WTI-linked crudes at the 170,000 bpd McKee, TX refinery and
90,000 bpd Ardmore, OK refinery. It also has access to Eagle
Ford shale production at its 325,000 bpd Corpus Christi and
100,000 bpd Three Rivers refineries in Texas.
While Fitch does not believe that the very wide spreads
between waterborne crudes and landlocked U.S. grades will
persist indefinitely, pipeline and logistical takeaway capacity
issues in North America are unlikely to be fully resolved for at
least the next several quarters, which may help prolong these
discounts. Valero's concentration on the Gulf coast has provided
an export advantage as it has been able to ship distillates to
Latin America and elsewhere and avoid overexposure to weak
regional refining economics such as the west coast and east
coast.
Valero's liquidity was strong at March 31, 2012, with cash
and equivalents of $1.6 billion and total availability of
approximately $3.84 billion across the company's main $3 billion
revolver due 2016, secondary $C115 million revolver, and $1
billion A/R facility after borrowings and LC usage.
Valero's near-term maturities are manageable, and include
$480 million due 2013, $200 million due 2014, and $475 million
due 2015. In terms of covenants, the company had ample headroom
on its main financial covenant, the maximum
debt-to-capitalization covenant, which was 27% at March 31, 2012
versus a covenant limit of 60%.
Valero's other obligations were modest. Its asset retirement
obligation at year-end (YE) 2011 was just $87 million and was
primarily linked to remediation for underground retail fuel
storage tanks. Expected voluntary pension contributions in 2012
are $100 million, a level which is very manageable as a
percentage of FFO. Valero's hedging program is limited and aimed
at hedging physical commodity transactions (e.g. delays between
crude loading and refined product sales, ethanol corn
purchases), although it also has a small trading operation meant
to take views on the market.
Catalysts for positive rating action include debt reductions
and a managerial commitment to maintaining lower debt going
forward. Catalysts for negative rating action could include a
sustained leg down in margins and utilization, or a change in
philosophy on the use of the balance sheet to fund growth or
shareholder friendly activity.