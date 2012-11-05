Nov 5 - In the wake of "superstorm" Sandy, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services is monitoring credits from Maine to Florida that the weather may have
affected. Assuming a relatively short-term service interruption and that
affected credits have property and even business interruption insurance and/or
Federal Emergency Management Agency eligible reimbursements, we currently do not
expect to see deterioration in investment-grade credits. However, should the
impact of the storm be longer term or wind and flooding damage worsen, then we
could revise ratings as we obtain better information. Should the
revenue-generating capacity of an obligor likely be impaired materially for an
extended period, credit quality could be pressured. While at least 15 states and
the District of Columbia have seen and will continue to see direct damage
throughout at least the next several days, we highlight, below, some of the
largest obligors or other particular credits we rate that are or could be
affected by the storm. Ratings for other U.S. public finance infrastructure
credits not highlighted below could also be affected as we obtain better
information in the next few weeks.
NEW YORK METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY (A/STABLE)
Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered a shutdown of commuter rail, subway, and bus
service on Oct. 28, 2012. The governor announced that, beginning this
afternoon, both the Long Island Rail Road and the Metro-North Railroad, part
of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York, will begin providing
limited service on part of their respective networks. And beginning Thursday
morning, there will be limited subway service on several routes supplemented
by bus service from Brooklyn to Manhattan. All of the bridges operated by the
agency are open to traffic. The Hugh L. Carey and Queens Midtown Tunnels,
however, remain closed after suffering extensive flooding. Work is underway to
regain power, clear debris along the right of way, and make repairs. The
agency reports that damage was significant in downtown Manhattan where several
subway lines converge. The agency reports that it is still too early to say
how long it will take to restore the system to full service.
PORT AUTHORITY OF NEW YORK AND NEW JERSEY (AA-/STABLE)
It is our understanding that John F. Kennedy (JFK) International and Newark
Liberty International airports resumed operations today, providing limited
service, while LaGuardia and Teterboro airports remained closed; all are part
of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Stewart International
airport is open, running limited operations. The George Washington Bridge,
Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge, and Outerbridge Crossing are open. The
Lincoln Tunnel is open while the Holland Tunnel remains closed. PATH train
service is suspended until further notice. All public and private bus service
is suspended though some bus carriers may resume some service. The agency port
facilities remain closed. It has been reported that Sandy's storm surge
flooded the basement levels of the World Trade Center site with 15 to 30 feet
of water.
NEW YORK CITY MUNICIPAL WATER FINANCE AUTHORITY (AA+/STABLE)
As it did in anticipation of Hurricane Irene in 2011, the Department of
Environmental Protection (which operates the New York City Municipal Water
Finance Authority) released water from its upstream reservoirs prior to
Sandy's arrival, allowing for the precipitation and runoff to be safely
captured without pressuring any flood control infrastructure. Treatment plants
located in New York City have some power from the grid and also generally have
some limited backup on-site power generation. There are no plants located in
lower Manhattan, where much of the worst flooding has occurred.
SOUTH JERSEY TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY (SENIOR DEBT: A-/STABLE; SUBORDINATE
DEBT: BBB/STABLE)
Parts of the Atlantic City Expressway remain closed while the Atlantic City
International airport has resumed operations. Both are part of the South
Jersey Transportation Authority.
NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE AUTHORITY (A+/STABLE)
A recent news report mentioned that "a section of the New Jersey Turnpike was
covered by a seven-foot pile of debris and two dozen railcars." It is our
understanding that toll collections resumed today after not being collected
for two days.
SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY (A+/STABLE)
As of Oct. 30, 2012, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority has
much of its core rail and bus service restored, but it may be another day or
two before regional rail is restored due to the sheer number of downed trees.
DC (DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) WATER & SEWER AUTHORITY (AA/STABLE)
While the storm's direct damage to the District of Columbia Water & Sewer
Authority's facilities was not severe, lingering high rainfall upstream could
still lead to moderate to severe flooding along the Potomac and its
tributaries in the coming days.
There were also a number of nuclear power plants in Sandy's path. This
includes:
-- Crystal River 3 (Florida), in which Orlando Utilities Commission,
Gainesville Regional Utilities, and Seminole Electric Cooperative all have a
small ownership interest, has been offline since 2009 for repairs.
-- Millstone No. 3 (Connecticut), in which Massachusetts Municipal
Wholesale Electric Co. has a 4.8% interest, reduced its output to 75% of
capacity in anticipation of high intake water levels due to the hurricane.
-- VC Summer (South Carolina), in which Santee Cooper has a one-third
interest, began a planned refueling outage on Oct. 12, 2012, prior to the
storm.
Standard & Poor's does not expect revenue bond debt service payments due on
Nov. 1, 2012 to be missed due to the storms.