Nov 5 - Despite gradual improvement in the U.S. economy and a sustained
revenue recovery that has lasted more than two years, it hasn't been smooth
sailing for U.S. states, according to a report published today by Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services.
"The magnitude and duration of the Great Recession and the relatively slow
recovery have left their marks on state budgets, and a climate of austerity
still permeates budget deliberations," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Robin Prunty. "While revenue recovery has been steady for the states, the
economic outlook includes a range of risks," added Ms. Prunty.
For most states, revenue recovery was not sufficient to fully offset the
elimination of federal stimulus funds, and strong demand for a variety of social
services has persisted along with pressure to restore or increase funding for
various programs. By all accounts, state governments have had to make difficult
decisions to align revenues and expenditures.
The commentary, entitled "U.S. State Budgets: Will Revenue Stability Last?"
discusses each state's budget and fiscal issues as it faces 2013.