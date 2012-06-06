(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to the $110 million subordinated notes issuance of TCF National Bank (TCB).

The notes will bear an annual coupon of 6.25%, 480.2 basis points over the 10-year U.S. Treasury, and will mature on June 8, 2022. Semiannual coupons are payable on June 8 and Dec. 8 of each year, commencing on Dec. 8, 2012.

Proceeds of the offering are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include capital to support additional asset growth as well as to reduce short-term borrowings. The notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital of TCF National Bank and TCF Financial Corporation. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)