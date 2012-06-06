(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 6 - The U.S. property/casualty (P/C) market may have retained its stable credit quality coming off a near-record-high year of insured losses from both man-made and natural catastrophes, but it still has concerns regarding growing in a sluggish economic recovery, risk management policies, still-uncertain regulations, and the upcoming elections, said panelists at Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Insurance 2012 Conference. "We're reasonably optimistic on personal lines, even though that market is growing benignly," said David H. Long, president and CEO, Liberty Mutual Group. He added that he's expecting 1% to 2% growth in the personal lines market. For the commercial lines, however, he noted there's been a "little progress on pricing, but not enough to jump up and down." Some growth will come globally, panelists explained. Thomas F. Motamed, chairman and CEO, CNA, said that technological advances have made this a global business. "Most middle market insurers have contacts outside the U.S.," he said. We try "to look for countries with a stable regulatory environment." The majority of audience members said they would invest in emerging markets. Regulatory uncertainty, panelists said, has been one of the chief issues affecting the U.S. P/C market, citing tax issues and health care. The general elections in the fall just add to that uncertainty. This fosters insecurity, making it "more unlikely you'll put capital and people in an uncertain place," said Mr. Long. Lori Fouche, president and CEO, Fireman's Fund Insurance Co., added the "issue isn't politics, it's the economy." Mr. Motamed countered that, since insurers are regulated by the states, the industry will also be focused this election season on the potential for 13 new governors--and as many new state insurance commissioners. There could be "a lot of transition at the state level," he said. Another issue for the sector has been earning a profit in such a low-interest-rate environment. Will P/C insurers need to change their business model so they're not as dependent on returns? Mr. Long explained that insurers are now "re-profiling themselves" to adapt to current circumstances. Still, it's more about trying to make an underwriting profit. Ms. Fouche said companies need to be more operationally efficient today, which helps them "move up the return on investment curve." Panelists agreed there's excess capacity in the market with respect to catastrophe risk. Even after last year's record losses, Mr. Long said that "not too much capital was destroyed." One side of the market that hasn't fared too well has been workers' compensation. Mr. Long explained what's changed: When a company writes a workers' comp policy today, it's essentially entering a situation in which it agrees to a "lifetime medical cover with no limit." Another situation he's concerned with is asbestos litigation and the increased related expenses. Among the biggest changes in the years following the financial crisis, according to Ms. Fouche, is that, in general, risk management analysis now needs to be more granular, recognizing that everything's now connected. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)