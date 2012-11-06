(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- The French Government said on Oct. 29, 2012, that it will change the organisation and governance of France's railway system, including merging France's rail network owner Reseau Ferre de France (RFF) and some departments of the country's rail network operator Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Francais (SNCF) under a new public unified network manager that would be attached to SNCF. -- We must therefore evaluate the extent to which this action could alter our current assessment that there is an almost certain likelihood that the French government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to RFF if needed. We will also monitor whether this action affects RFF's stand-alone credit profile. -- We are affirming our 'AA+/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings on RFF. -- The negative outlook now reflects not just that on France, but also the possibility that we might revise down our assessment of the likelihood of the sovereign supporting RFF. Rating Action On Nov. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA+/A-1+' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on France's Reseau Ferre de France (RFF), the owner of France's rail infrastructure network that also acts as the country's rail-sector debt-defeasance entity. The outlook remains negative. Rationale The negative outlook on RFF previously only reflected that on France, but it now also reflects the potential weakening of our view of the likelihood of France supporting RFF in times of financial distress. This follows the French government's Oct. 29, 2012 announcement that it will change the organisation and governance of the French railway system. We understand from statements made by the minister of transport that this includes the merger of RFF and some departments of network operator Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Francais (SNCF; AA/Watch Dev/A-1+) under a new, public, unified network manager that would be attached to SNCF. This action could alter our current assessment that there is an "almost certain" likelihood the French government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary financial support for RFF, if we modify our view of RFF's role to and link with the French government. It could also affect our view of RFF's stand-alone credit profile (SACP). At this point, we do not have a clear view on the timing of the reform, the future governance and corporate structure--including the links between SNCF and the new public unified network manager--and the status of RFF's current debt and commitments including public-private partnerships. We currently equalize our ratings on RFF with the long-term rating on the Republic of France (unsolicited ratings, AA+/Negative/A-1+). This reflects our current view that there is an almost certain likelihood that the French state would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary financial support to RFF in the event of financial distress. We consider RFF to be a government-related entity (GRE). Under our GRE criteria, we base our rating approach on our current view of RFF's: -- "Critical" role for the French government, given RFF's strategic mission of owning, managing, and developing the national monopoly rail infrastructure network and acting as a debt-defeasance structure for France's rail sector. We view this mandate as being of crucial social, economic, and political importance for the French economy and government; and -- "Integral" link with the French sovereign because of the government's close state supervision and control of RFF and RFF's access to emergency state funding. RFF was established under the rail sector reform legislation of 1997, when it became the sole owner of France's national rail infrastructure network. Until 1996, the state was the ultimate owner of France's rail infrastructure and delegated responsibility for the network to SNCF. Along with the rail infrastructure, RFF also assumed responsibility for EUR20.5 billion of SNCF's debt in 1997. We will also monitor whether the planned reform affects RFF's SACP, which we currently assess at 'b+'. The SACP reflects our view of RFF's business risk profile as "satisfactory," characterized by increasing commercial revenues, 97% of which come from passenger trains, and tempered by dependence on state subsidies. The main constraint on RFF's SACP is its highly leveraged financial risk profile. Liquidity The short-term rating on RFF is 'A-1+'. We view RFF's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We estimate that sources of liquidity for the 12 months to June 30, 2013, will cover uses by about 1.3x. As of June 30, 2012, we estimated liquidity sources over the coming year to be about EUR8.3 billion. These included: -- Almost EUR6 billion of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, including negotiable debt securities; -- EUR1,250 million of availability under the revolving credit facility (RCF); -- Approximately EUR100 million from pending asset sales; and -- Our forecast of about EUR900 million of unadjusted FFO to June 30, 2013; We estimate RFF's liquidity needs over the same period to be about EUR6.5 billion, comprising: -- Debt maturities of about EUR4.1 billion, including about EUR1.8 billion of commercial paper (CP), which we believe will be largely refinanced; and -- Capex, net of capital subsidies, of about EUR2.4 billion. We currently consider that, in case of need, RFF would have access to emergency funding from the French treasury ("Agence France Tresor"), which could use its debt amortization fund ("Caisse de la Dette Publique") to buy RFF's bonds or commercial paper (CP) issues. We consider that this allows for prompt and ample state support for RFF in the event of financial distress. In addition, we currently believe that tight state monitoring would allow the government to receive timely information should RFF experience financial difficulties, enabling preemptive actions and adequate, timely support if required. Outlook The negative outlook now reflects not just that on France, but also the possibility that we might revise down our assessment of the likelihood of the sovereign supporting RFF in times of financial distress. As the French government releases more information on the reorganisation and new governance of the French railway system in the coming months, and we discuss the plans with them, we will decide whether or not we'll change our view of RFF's role for and link with the French government. A downward assessment of our view of the likelihood of France supporting RFF in times of financial distress from almost certain could lead us to revise the ratings down by at least one notch. If we decide to keep our assessment unchanged we might affirm the ratings. Related Criteria And Research -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Sovereigns and Equalized GREs Commercial Paper Rating Methodology, March 29, 2012 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria for Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed "here &sid=1016949&sind=A&" Issuer Credit Rating AA+/Negative/A-1+ Senior Unsecured AA+ Commercial Paper A-1+ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)