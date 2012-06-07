New York, June 7 (Reuters) * Direct edge CEO says thinks NASDAQ OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O) compensation plan

for Facebook Inc (FB.O) IPO debacle is "illegal" * Direct edge CEO says will "vigorously contest" NASDAQ OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O)

compensation plan for Facebook Inc (FB.O) IPO debacle "in any way we can" * Direct edge CEO says does not think NASDAQ OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O)

compensation plan for Facebook Inc (FB.O) IPO debacle will be approved by the