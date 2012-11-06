Nov 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's (LBBW) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed LBBW's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-', its Support Rating at '1', Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A+' and its guaranteed obligations at 'AAA'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Rating reflects Fitch's view of an extremely high likelihood of support for LBBW from its owners, in particular the State of Baden-Wuerttemberg (BW), which directly and indirectly holds a 40.534% stake, based on the strong relationship between it and the bank. LBBW's Long-term IDR is at its SRF and therefore sensitive to any change in Fitch's view regarding the ability or propensity of LBBW's owners to support the bank. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR LBBW's VR is supported by improving capitalisation, including plans to convert certain silent participations into Basel III-compliant Tier 1 instruments as well as a continuing reduction in risk-weighted assets and the ring-fencing of troubled assets. LBBW's well-entrenched regional franchise in the SME segment of its home and neighbouring regions forms the base for the bank's sharpened strategy, which focuses on client-driven business and winding down non-core business activities built up in the years leading up to the crisis. Combined with the requirements from the restructuring plan agreed with the European Commission (EC) following state aid, Fitch expects its sharpened strategy to significantly lower LBBW's risk profile and make the bank a more stable credit. Any slippage in achieving this would be negative for the VR. In Fitch's opinion, the bank's exposure to peripheral European sovereign debt, which equalled 86% of Fitch core capital at end-H112, is one of the major sources of credit risk. Concentrated exposures to more volatile industries and some companies within those industries are high and expose the bank to event risk. To improve its capital buffers, LBBW has made good progress in the negotiations with its owners to convert their silent partners' contributions into Basel III Tier1 capital. While the bank is somewhat reliant on wholesale funding, the investor base and funding sources are well-diversified. With the balance sheet shrinking in size, refinancing volumes have declined sharply in recent years. Additionally, LBBW's close links to associated savings banks in BW have proved a reliable source of funding. LBBW's profit for H112 was down 50% yoy. The deterioration in operating financial performance was driven by charges relating to the run-down of the non-core credit investment portfolio and valuation adjustments on its core bond portfolio and own debt. The volatility of these items makes it difficult to assess the underlying profitability of the bank, in Fitch's opinion. However, a sharpened strategic focus and cost reduction plans should help generate moderate but more stable profits. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES LBBW's subordinated debt instruments, like those of other Landesbanks, are notched from its IDR, which serves as an anchor rating. This differs from the VR anchor rating used for most developed market banks, reflecting Fitch's view that the strategic importance of LBBW to its state owner would mean that support would extend to subordinated as well as senior debt if required. The 'BBB+' subordinated debt rating is three notches below the Long-Term IDR. One notch captures their subordination and two notches reflect Fitch's opinion that there is still modest incremental non-performance risk relative to the unsubordinated obligations of the issuers. While Fitch believes the likelihood of support to still be high, there is a small possibility that the bank's owners may somehow be prevented from supporting subordinated debt, for example by the EC. There is some uncertainty about how any future EC state aid approval process would play out should any extraordinary support from the bank's state owners be required again. Potential banking union in Europe also presents a risk that owners may be prevented from supporting subordinated debt. The subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to any change in LBBW's IDR or in any developments, for example with respect to banking union or resolution legislation that would make it more difficult for state owners to support subordinated debt. SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES LBBW Dublin Management GmbH's long-term debt (issued by the former Sachsen LB Europe plc) has been affirmed at 'AAA', based on the grandfathering of the guarantee by the Free State of Saxony. The rating actions are as follows: LBBW: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Senior debt: affirmed at 'A+' / 'F1+' State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+' State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AAA emr' Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' LBBW Dublin Management GmbH: Grandfathered Long-term debt affirmed at 'AAA' Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 