(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed MTN Group Limited's (MTN)
National Long-term rating at 'AA-(zaf)' and National Short-term rating at
'F1+(zaf)'. The agency has also affirmed MTN's wholly owned subsidiary, MTN
Holdings (Pty) Ltd's senior unsecured rating at 'AA-(zaf)'.
The affirmation is supported by MTN's conservative leverage profile and high
pre-dividend free cash flow generation despite increased competition in core
Nigerian and South African markets.
Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage to trend around 1x over
the forecast period, which is well within the 2x maximum range set by the agency
at the current rating level. Fitch's rating case assumes some level of caution
given the elevated country risks in the Middle East assets, which could
potentially affect MTN's cash up-streaming. On this basis, Fitch excludes the
consolidation of Iran and Syria in the group's EBITDA but includes Iran as an
associate dividend. Fitch calculates the group's net cash position at ZAR1.8bn
in FYE11 (FY10: net cash of ZAR619m), which excludes short-term investments of
ZAR9.5bn.
Fitch notes that political instability, country and regulatory risks continue to
be the key constraining factors for MTN's ratings. This is especially true for
operations in Iran and Syria. Fitch views the current uncertainty surrounding
its license in Iran as a result of claims made by Turkcell ('BBB-'/Stable) as
event risk. Based on the information available Fitch cannot predict the outcome
of any claims against MTN. A final outcome that is detrimental to the company's
conservative financial profile could pressure the ratings.
Heightened levels of competition and reduced termination rates in key markets
such as South Africa and Nigeria resulted in lower blended revenue per user
(ARPU). Domestically, subscriber net adds of 3.2m in 2011 (2010:2.8m) was above
Fitch's expectations. However, Fitch believes similar subscriber growth is
unlikely to be repeated on a sustainable basis. Nonetheless, the agency believes
rising domestic smartphone penetration and mobile broadband income could
marginally offset voice ARPU pressures in the medium term.
In Nigeria, MTN reported subscriber net adds of 3.0m in 2011 (2010:7.8m) and
Fitch forecasts subscriber growth to moderate below previous levels of
2008-2010. Fitch anticipates a slight contraction in EBITDA margin in 2012 for
MTN Nigeria, driven by reduced interconnect margins and price competition. Fitch
believes the group's ongoing cost focus and successful execution could relieve
some operating margin pressures.
MTN generated around 20%-21% free cash flow before dividends as a percentage of
sales in FY11. Fitch expects increased capital expenditure in 2012-2013 to limit
pre-dividend free cash flow generation below current levels as the group focuses
on data upgrades and increased network capacity. Nonetheless, Fitch does not
expect a significant deterioration in credit metrics during this investment
phase.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)