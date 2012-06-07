BRIEF-Sunstone Hotel investors announces sale of 444-room Fairmont Newport Beach for $125 mln
* Sunstone Hotel investors announces the sale of the 444-room Fairmont Newport beach for $125.0 million
June 7 Wok Acquisition Corp, P.F. Changs China Bistro, Inc PFCB.O: * Moodys assigns caa1 to proposed notes of acquirer of p.f. changs; outlook
outlook stable
outlook stable
* Mead Johnson Nutrition Co - Company must pay Reckitt a termination fee equal to $480 million if deal is terminated under certain circumstances
* Dana Inc. to acquire U.S. Manufacturing Corporation's Michigan operations