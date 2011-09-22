(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that is has placed its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating and related debt issues on Foster's Group Ltd. on CreditWatch with positive implications.

This follows SABMiller PLC's A$12.3 billion takeover offer for Foster's, approval of which has been recommended by the Foster's board. At the same time Foster's 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating was affirmed.

"The CreditWatch placement reflects the uncertainties surrounding whether the takeover offer will proceed; how Foster's would be capitalized following the acquisition; and the strategic relationship and degree of integration between the two companies following the takeover," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Draffin.

"An assessment of all these factors will be required for us to determine whether the rating should be affirmed or equalized with the rating on SABMiller following the takeover." "If the takeover is completed as proposed, the long-term rating is likely to raised by one notch, or affirmed," said Mr. Draffin.