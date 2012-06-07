(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 7 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded AyT Colaterales Global Empresas (CGE) Serie Caja Navarra I's class A and B notes and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and upgraded the class C and D notes. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The downgrade of the Class A and B notes to 'BBB+sf' is due to the counterparty risk stemming from Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), which acts as account bank for the transaction. The ratings initially assigned to the senior notes were based on covenants in the transaction documentation which warranted the replacement or procurement of eligible third-party guarantees upon the downgrade of the account bank below 'A'/'F1'. The Gestora has now communicated to Fitch that the remedial actions outlined in the documentation with respect to the downgrade of the account bank below 'A'/'F1' will not be implemented. The account bank risk is significant for the transaction as the notes have semi-annual payment dates, which would result in a substantial amount of principal collections as well as the reserve fund being held with CECA. As a result, Fitch has capped the rating of the notes at the account bank's rating. The Negative Outlook on the notes also reflects the linkage. The upgrade of the Class C notes to 'BBB+sf' (capped at CECA's rating) is due to good asset performance and increased credit enhancement (CE) due to portfolio deleveraging. The CE available to the class C notes is in excess of the agency's 'BBB+sf' loss expectations, but any further upgrade is constrained by CECA's rating. The upgrade of the Class D notes to 'BBsf' is due to increased credit protection and the ability of the notes to withstand the agency's rating stresses. The Stable Outlook on the notes is due to the underlying asset performance. The transaction's performance has been stable since the last review. The 90+ delinquency rate is below 2% while current defaults account for 4% of the outstanding portfolio balance. The reserve fund is currently underfunded at EUR9.5m compared to the required amount of EUR12.4m. Borrower concentration is steadily increasing as the portfolio deleverages, but it is covered by credit enhancement levels on the notes. AyT CGE Serie Caja Navarra I is a securitisation of Spanish SME loans issued under the AyT Colaterales Global Empresas, FTA programme. Serie Caja Navarra I was originated and is serviced by Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Navarra (now Banca Civica S.A., 'BBB'/RWP/'F3'). The rating actions are as follows: Class A notes (ISIN ES0312214044): downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'AAAsf', removed from RWN; Negative Outlook Class B notes (ISIN ES0312214051): downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'Asf', removed from RWN; Negative Outlook Class C notes (ISIN ES0312214069): upgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'BBB-sf'; Negative Outlook Class D notes (ISIN ES0312214077): upgraded to 'BBsf' from 'Bsf'; Stable Outlook Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: transaction trustee reports Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 06 June 2012, 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 01 June 2012, 'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance', dated 12 August 2011, and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs) Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions (New York Ratings Team)