Mozambique leaves key lending rate unchanged at 23.25 percent
MAPUTO, Feb 13 Mozambique's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 23.25 percent, it said on Monday.
June 7 Crest 2002-IG: * Moodys affirms one class of crest 2002-ig
MAPUTO, Feb 13 Mozambique's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 23.25 percent, it said on Monday.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.55 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.43 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to a fresh all-time peak as heavyweight financial shares climbed, while lower oil and gold prices weighed on the energy and materials groups.