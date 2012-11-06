Overview -- U.S. oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company Continental Resources continues to increase production and reserves -- We revised our outlook to positive from stable and affirmed our 'BB+' rating on the company -- The positive outlook reflects that we could raise the corporate credit rating if the company continues to increase production and reserves while maintaining a conservative capital structure, and moves closer toward spending within its cash flows. Rating Action On Nov. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Oklahoma City-based Continental Resources Inc. (Continental) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company. The senior unsecured rating remains 'BB+'. The recovery rating remains '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The positive outlook on Continental reflects that we could raise the corporate credit rating if the company continues to increase production and reserves while maintaining a conservative capital structure and moves closer toward spending within its cash flows. The ratings reflect our assessment of the company's "fair" business risk and "significant" financial risk. The ratings on Continental incorporate its strong reserve replacement performance, solid production growth, and the expectation that Continental will continue to grow its reserve base, which totaled 610 million barrels of oil equivalent as of mid-year 2012. In addition, given the current price of hydrocarbons, it is highly favorable that the company's reserves are focused on oil and its gas assets are generally liquids rich. The ratings on the company also reflect its participation in the competitive and highly cyclical oil and gas industry, its aggressive capital spending program, and its geographically concentrated reserve base. We view Continental's financial risk as significant. To forecast credit protection measures, Standard & Poor's uses a price assumption for West Texas Intermediate oil (WTI) of $85 per barrel (bbl) for the remainder of 2012, $80/bbl in 2013, and $75/bbl thereafter. Our assumption for Henry Hub natural gas is $2.50 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) for the remainder of 2012, $3.00/Mcf in 2013, and $3.50/Mcf thereafter. We have also assumed a $10/bbl negative differential for WTI to reflect our expectations of realizations in the Bakken and a $1.25/Mcf premium for Henry Hub natural gas to reflect the realizations that the company receives on its liquids rich gas. We expect annual production to increase by 33% in 2013 to 48 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and 25% in 2014 to 60 million boe. We expect total production to consist of approximately 70% oil in 2013 and 2014. Considering Continental's hedges, we forecast EBITDA to be $2.5 billion and $2.7 billion in 2013 and 2014, respectively. As of June 30, 2012, Continental had approximately $2.3 billion of total debt, resulting in a healthy debt to EBITDA of 1.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 61%. Capital spending should approximate $3.4 billion and $3.5 billion for 2013 and 2014, respectively. We believe the company could outspend internally generated cash flow by approximately $1.1 billion and $900 million in 2013 and 2014, respectively. We estimate the company will maintain a conservative leverage of approximately 1.5x over the next two years, which is strong for the current rating category. We consider Continental's business risk to be fair. As of June 30, 2012, the company had reserves of approximately 610 million boe of which approximately 40% is proved developed and 65% is oil, with a very long reserve life--approaching 20 years--based on mid-year 2012 reserves and second-quarter 2012 production. On a proved developed reserve basis, Continental's reserve life is approximately seven years. Reserves are geographically concentrated, with more than 58% of proved reserves in the low risk Bakken field at year-end 2011. With almost one million net acres, Continental has the leading leasehold position in the Bakken. A key area of growth for the company is the liquids-rich Anadarko Woodford--specifically the SCOOP (South Central Oklahoma Oil Province), which is a Southward extension of the Anadarko Woodford. Reserve replacement has been favorable for Continental, with a very strong 2009 to 2011 three-year average from all sources of 771%. The vast majority of reserve replacement growth has been organic. We expect the company to continue focusing on growing organically in the Bakken and the SCOOP play in the Anadarko Woodford. Liquidity We view Continental's liquidity as "adequate". As of June 30, 2012, Continental had full availability on its revolving credit facility maturing in July 2015 (pro forma for the company's $1.2 billion note issuance in August 2012). The company's revolving credit facility has a borrowing base of $2.75 billion, and commitments total $1.5 billion. The company also had over $650 million of cash as of June 30, 2012 (pro forma for the company's August 2012 $1.2 billion note issuance). We estimate that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed uses by greater than 1.2x, and that sources would be greater than uses even if EBITDA fell by 30%. We assume that Continental will fund its $3.4 billion of capital expenditures in 2013 with operating cash flow of about $2.3 billion, full of availability under its credit facility as of June 30, 2012 (pro forma for the company's August 2012 note issuance) and cash of $650 million at June 30, 2012 (pro forma for the company's August 2012 note issuance). The company outspent its cash flows over the past few years. However, Continental can cut back on capital spending if it needed to preserve liquidity. Besides the company's revolver, it does not have any debt due until 2019. The revolving credit facility has financial covenants that include a maximum consolidated leverage ratio of 4.0x and a minimum current ratio of 1.0x, which we currently expect Continental to meet. Recovery Analysis The issue-level rating on Continental's senior unsecured debt is 'BB+' (the same as the corporate credit rating on the company). Recovery Analysis The issue-level rating on Continental's senior unsecured debt is 'BB+' (the same as the corporate credit rating on the company). The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation that lenders will receive a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Continental Resources Inc., published Aug 23, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised To From Continental Resources Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive/-- BB+/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured Debt BB+ BB+ Recovery Rating 3 3