BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Q4 adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.41
* Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reports solid results for 2016, announces share repurchase program and the acquisition of the Don Cesar
Nov 6 - Evergreen International Aviation Holdings Inc. (CCC/Watch Neg/--) made its interest payment due Oct. 31, 2012. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Evergreen are unchanged following this payment. However, the ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications because of our continuing concerns over the company's liquidity. Evergreen's operating performance remains weak, reflecting the depressed state of the air cargo market and the company's current reliance on a mostly older fleet of aircraft. (Privately owned Evergreen does not file public financial statements.) While the company is taking steps to improve its liquidity and operating prospects, we believe it will take time for these efforts to bear fruit. Evergreen was in violation of its interest coverage and leverage covenants at the end of the second quarter (fiscal year-end is May) and has gotten a waiver from its lenders.
* Freeport may take Indonesia to arbitration on Grasberg (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Sydney)
LONDON, Feb 22 Requiring financial instruments to be cleared in a country that uses the currency in which they are denominated would bump up costs, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Thursday.