-- Private equity firm TPG Capital L.P. is acquiring U.S.-based FleetPride Corp. The name of the new rated entity will change to Fastlane Holding Co. Inc. -- Debt financing for the acquisition, consisting of a $150 million ABL revolving credit facility, a $425 million first-lien term loan, and a $200 million second-lien term loan, will increase leverage significantly. -- Consequently, we are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to Fastlane Holding Co. Inc. and are withdrawing our 'B+' rating on FleetPride Corp. The 'B' rating is lower than the 'B+' on FleetPride Corp. because it is our view that the leverage for the business will increase significantly. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that demand for truck parts will move in line with economic activity, but we are concerned that economic growth will slow somewhat in 2013. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned a 'B' corporate credit rating to Fastlane Holding Co. Inc. and withdrew the 'B+' rating on FleetPride Corp., the formerly rated entity. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating to the company's proposed $425 first-lien term loan, and a 'CCC+' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to the company's proposed $200 million second-lien term loan. Subsidiary FPC Holdings Inc. is issuing the debt. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery in a default scenario. A '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation for negligible recovery (0%-10%). Our rating on The Woodlands, Texas-based Fastlane reflects Standard & Poor's view of the company's financial risk profile as now "highly leveraged." "The debt financing arising from the acquisition by private equity firm TPG Capital L.P., will increase Fastlane's leverage significantly and cause the company's credit metrics to fall outside of our expectations for a 'B+' corporate credit rating (leverage at or below 5x)," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lawrence Orlowski. On Oct. 9, 2012, TPG announced that it was acquiring the company from Investcorp S.A. and minority partner Ridgemont Equity Partners. The financing for the merger will consist of $150 million asset-based revolving credit facility that expires in 2017, a $425 million first-lien term loan that expires in 2019, and a $200 million second-lien term loan that expires in 2020. We believe demand for heavy-duty truck parts will continue rising in North America, in part because of a modest recovery in the economy and the historically high average age of the truck fleets, which increases the need for maintenance and replacement parts. Moreover, as revenue has increased, profitability has expanded through the company's ability to control operating costs. We expect adjusted EBITDA margins will exceed 11% in 2012 and that free cash flow will be positive. The ratings on private-equity-owned Fastlane also reflect its "weak" business risk profile, given its exposure to the cycles of the general economic conditions in the United States; a fiercely competitive pricing environment; and its narrow scope of operations. Fastlane is the largest independent distributor of aftermarket heavy-duty truck and trailer parts in the U.S. We believe its revenues are more than 4.5x those of its next-largest competitor, but its market share is still only about 4% of the very fragmented market. Fastlane is the only truck parts distributor with a substantial national presence and comprehensive product offering, serving many customers in diverse end markets. This offers some protection if adverse circumstances hurt a single customer or market segment. We view Fastlane pricing power as improving because management has taken actions to improve pricing discipline across its network of stores and to expand its private label business. Fastlane has a diverse supplier base: The largest supplier provides no more than 7% of its cost of goods sold. Still, the company's narrow scope and small size relative to its overall market make it vulnerable to downturns in the business cycle. We estimate the long-term annual growth rate for the replacement parts industry will be about 2.5%, helped by the nondiscretionary nature of parts replacement and expectations for continued growth in ton-miles driven. However, we believe the gradually aging truck fleets in the U.S. could help support strong replacement sales, but only if freight tonnage continues to improve, allowing shippers to use more of their existing equipment. Aftermarket demand for heavy-duty truck parts historically has been more stable than demand for original-equipment vehicles. Revenue is generally predictable because demand follows the size of the installed truck base, which is large, and the number of ton-miles driven, which depends on the country's economic health. In September 2012, the seasonally adjusted truck tonnage index increased 0.4% sequentially and 2.4% year over year. Net sales were $227.8 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2012, up 10.3% from the same quarter one year ago. Incremental sales from nine businesses acquired since Jan. 1, 2011, contributed $13.9 million in revenue, while organic revenue rose because of a 3.7% rise in same-store sales. In second-quarter 2012, the gross margin was 35%, compared with 35.1% one year earlier. We believe Fastlane has "adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment of the company's liquidity incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect Fastlane's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months. -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 15%. -- Because of the company's good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. Liquidity sources included cash and equivalents of $36.2 million as of June 30, 2012. We estimate availability under the new $150 million asset-based revolving credit facility to be about $135 million. We expect Fastlane to generate positive free cash flow in 2012 and to continue using a large portion of its free cash flow for debt reduction and acquisitions. Under the ABL revolving credit facility, there is a springing minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of 1x if excess availability and cash in certain accounts fall below the greater of either 10% of the less, or the borrowing base and the total commitment, and $10 million. Under the first-lien and second-lien term loans, there are no financial covenants. Debt maturities are minimal until late 2017 and beyond. The asset-based lending (ABL) revolver expires in November 2017, the $425 million term loan expires in November 2019, and the $200 million second-lien term loan expires in May 2020. For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Fastlane to be published after this report on RatingsDirect. Our rating outlook on Fastlane is stable. We expect demand for truck parts to move in line with economic activity. However, we are concerned that economic growth will slow somewhat in 2013. Furthermore, as a result of the refinancing relating to the TPG acquisition, we expect leverage to be above 5x on a sustained basis, in line with our expectations for the 'B' rating. We could raise the rating if leverage were to move below 5x on a sustained basis. Stronger-than-expected economic growth could contribute to more miles driven and, therefore, more robust demand for heavy-duty truck parts. Moreover, a slower pace of acquisitions could mean that the company would be less likely to use its revolving credit facility to fund such activities and therefore would reduce leverage in the future. Additionally, we would be unlikely to raise the rating above a 'B+' as long as the company remains controlled by a financial sponsor because of our assumption that financial policies will remain focused on returning capital to the owners. We could lower the ratings if demand begins to fall again rather than stabilize, if pricing becomes depressed, or if operational inefficiencies arise that significantly weaken the company's credit measures. For instance, we could lower the ratings if we believe debt to EBITDA will move above 6x on a sustained basis or if the covenant cushion erodes. This could occur if revenue were flat and gross margins moved below 34% in 2013. We could also lower the ratings if the company begins to use cash in its operations because of lower demand, instead of generating cash by managing working capital, or if the company were to add debt to pay a dividend to its financial sponsor. RATINGS LIST New Ratings Fastlane Holding Co. Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- FPC Holdings Inc. $425 mil. first-lien term loan B Recovery Rating 4 $200 mil. second-lien term loan CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Ratings Withdrawn To From FleetPride Corp. Corporate Credit Rating NR B+/Stable/--