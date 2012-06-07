(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services now believes there is at least a one-in-three chance that Greece will exit the eurozone.

-- Greece-based beverage group Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A. (CCH) continues to face profitability pressures and European economic and political uncertainties.

-- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on CCH to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1' and placing them on CreditWatch negative.

-- The negative CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings further due to additional weakening of CCH's stand-alone credit profile, and/or weaker implied support from The Coca-Cola Co. Rating Action On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Greece-based beverage group Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A. (CCH) to 'BBB+' from 'A'. At the same time, we lowered the short-term corporate credit rating on CCH to 'A-2' from 'A-1'. We placed both ratings on CCH on CreditWatch with negative implications. In addition, we lowered the issue rating on CCH's senior unsecured debt to 'BBB' from 'A-'. We also placed this rating on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The downgrade of CCH reflects our assessment of greater economic and political pressures in Greece (Hellenic Republic; CCC/Stable/C). We see an increased likelihood that Greece will exit the eurozone, with possible negative implications for CCH. We think CCH will likely face further margin pressure in 2012 and into 2013, and that price-sensitive consumers facing austerity measures, especially in Southern Europe, will challenge CCH's ability to pass on raw material cost increases, and will put pressure on demand over the short to medium term. We estimate that at the end of March 2012, on a rolling 12-month basis, CCH's ratio of Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt was about 32%, and its adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 2.6x. Under our base-case assumption of low-single-digit percentage revenue growth, we project that the group will report adjusted FFO to debt of between 30% and 35% in 2012. Our ratings on CCH are based on the group's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), combined with our view of implicit and extraordinary support from Coca-Cola Co. (Coke; A+/Positive/A-1). CCH's SACP is based on our assessment of its "intermediate" financial risk profile and "satisfactory" business risk profile, as our criteria define these terms. The negative CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility that we could lower our rating on CCH by one or more notches if we revise the SACP downward, and/or due to an assessment of weaker implied support from Coke. At the moment, we think that risks arising from CCH being domiciled in Greece could put further pressure on CCH's SACP. We note that CCH derives less than 10% of its earnings from Greece. This provides the group with some protection against economic challenges in Greece and is the reason, under our criteria, that the rating is not currently capped by the Greek sovereign rating. (Please refer to "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions,", published June 14, 2011 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). However, despite CCH's relatively small exposure to Greece, the group is not, in our view, immune to the potential impact of government policies on its business and financial environment. The risk to the latter has increased considerably, in our view, as reflected in our belief that Greece has at least a one-in-three likelihood of exiting the eurozone. Nevertheless, we currently think it unlikely that the rating would fall to speculative grade on the resolution of the CreditWatch. Liquidity The short-term rating on CCH is 'A-2'. This reflects our long-term corporate credit rating on the group, as well as our view of CCH's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We assess that liquidity sources cover liquidity uses by at least 1.2x in 2012. We estimate that CCH's liquidity sources over the next 12 months comprise:

-- Cash and cash equivalents of EUR397 million at the end of March 2012.

-- An undrawn five-year EUR500 million committed credit facility.

-- Adjusted FFO of about EUR650 million. We estimate that CCH's liquidity uses over the next 12 months comprise:

-- Short-term debt of close to EUR324.7 million at the end of March 2012.

-- Capital expenditures of EUR450 million and EUR500 million. In addition, we consider CCH's access to the commercial paper (CP) market through its EUR1 billion global CP program to be supportive of liquidity. Based on the group's drawings in the past, we do not anticipate that the CP program will be drawn by more than EUR500 million. CreditWatch The negative CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of us lowering our rating on CCH by one or more notches if we lowered the SACP. This could happen following a reassessment of country risk elements, as we view the risk of Greece exiting the eurozone to have increased considerably. We will evaluate the potential impact of Greek government policies on CCH's business and financial environment. We will analyze the company's options in such a potential adverse scenario. Despite CCH's geographic diversity, including exposure to Russia, the group is also exposed to Southern Europe. Since we expect consumer confidence to remain weak in Southern Europe in the coming years, we expect earnings to remain depressed. Furthermore, given that the ratings on CCH incorporate our assumption of support from Coke, we could lower our ratings on CCH if we see deterioration in Coke's credit quality, a change in the level of implicit support from Coke, or a change in the mix of implicit and extraordinary support from Coke. We plan to resolve the CreditWatch placement within 90 days. We currently think it unlikely that the rating would fall to speculative grade on the resolution of the CreditWatch. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

