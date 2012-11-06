Nov 6 - Earnings pressure is increasing at Australian banks in FY13 as cost management becomes a key focus, Fitch Ratings says. Recent sound results at the big four banks support ratings that are high compared with those in many other countries, but asset quality and revenue growth are building as challenges. From the perspective of asset quality, the best point in the credit cycle is now behind the Australian banks. Early signs of deterioration are emerging in lending to domestic sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, retail and tourism - which are exposed to the strong Australian dollar. We expect to see a slight increase in loan impairment charges in FY13 from cyclical lows as the broader economy adjusts to the slowdown in China and the domestic mining boom. However, it is unlikely that asset quality indicators will deteriorate significantly - so long as there are no unexpected shocks to the economy, with unemployment staying at relatively low levels and the authorities retaining some policy flexibility. Net interest margins at the Australian banks are declining with the NIM for the four major banks falling an average 7bp in FY12. Domestic retail operations have been more affected. While the margins remain healthy compared with international peers, we expect the downward trend to persist as competition for deposits and good quality assets pushes up funding costs and pressures asset margins. In the past two years banks have protected margins by re-pricing assets. But raising spreads is difficult when the banks are competing for loan growth in a subdued credit environment. Low credit growth, coupled with declining margins, will reduce revenue growth. This will be partly offset by cost-cutting measures. To some extent, recurrent revenue from insurance and wealth management business could absorb some pressure as these income streams are less correlated to credit growth. The banks have built sizeable capital buffers over the past four years, leaving them better placed to deal with a slowdown in the Australian economy. Dependence on external wholesale market funding remains a risk for the banks, though one that is diminishing. Australian banks are gradually improving the stability of their funding sources as they increase customer deposits and reduce use of offshore wholesale funding. Loans/deposits improved by seven percentage points on average for the large four Australian banks in FY12, to 143%. Structural factors prevent a faster reshaping of funding profiles. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.